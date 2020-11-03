Reynolds U.K. launches Contact Advantage's Claro, their Next Generation Showroom Application

New dashboard enhances efficiency in the showroom while providing key enquiry management information and individual KPIs

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that Reynolds U.K. Automotive is launching Claro, a new, enhanced version of their Contact Advantage Showroom application.

Claro is a customer relationship management (CRM) solution powered by Contact Advantage that provides dealerships and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a comprehensive tool for managing the complete sales cycle, from the initial customer contact and enquiry management through vehicle purchase.

Claro introduces a new dashboard that displays all the key enquiry management information and key performance indicators (KPIs) in a single, configurable view, while also speeding up task completion and enhanced diary management to promote efficiency.

"Among the several significant enhancements we've made with Claro, our customers are most excited about our dynamic new user dashboard," said Rob Lewis, Managing Director of Contact Advantage. "Both sales executives and managers can create a tailored homepage that provides visibility for all enquiry information in one location, increasing convenience, saving time, and ensuring sales targets are front and centre of everything we see."

In addition to the new dashboard, other updates within Claro include revised "To-Do List," "Diary," and "4-square" interfaces designed to improve workflow, ease-of-use, and effectiveness.

"We've also reduced the number of screens it takes to perform an action, simplifying workflow and speeding up task completion without sacrificing any functionality," added Rob Lewis. "All of these upgrades point back to our ultimate goal for Claro: ensuring every potential customer is identified and followed-up with and that every element of the sales process is fulfilled – on time, every time."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds in the U.K. provides automotive retailing solutions for car dealers and manufacturers. The company has been at the forefront of the computer industry since the 1960s and has provided innovative solutions to the automotive market place, along with comprehensive hardware maintenance and surround services for more than 50 years. Reynolds and Reynolds is headquartered in the U.S. and serves automotive dealerships with software, business forms, and services in North America, Canada, the U.K., and Europe.

For more information: www.reyrey.co.uk.

