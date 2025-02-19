Revyve Yeast Protein Egg-Replacers Win Consumer Enthusiasm

Yeast proteins embraced in France, UK and Germany for wellness benefits, sustainability, and versatility

WAGENINGEN, The Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by FoodTech innovator Revyve, B.V. revealed positive European attitudes towards yeast protein as a potential key player in the flourishing alternative protein market. The consumer study gathered insight from French, German, and British consumers through AI-moderated individual interviews. The goal was to gauge interest in its functional brewers and baker's yeast ingredients as substitutes to egg proteins and synthetic texturizers.

While all the three groups recognized eggs as essential functional and nutritional components of many foods, they also conveyed a strong enthusiasm to see a role for yeast protein as a nutritious and sustainable animal-free alternative.

Eggs—but not in egg-cess

All consumers polled in the study agreed that eggs are an important source of protein as well as an effective binder. French respondents conveyed a deeper appreciation for the culinary contribution of eggs in thickening foods and enhancing textures by adding softness and fluffiness. Britons and Germans shared their concerns about their effect on cholesterol when consumed in excess as well as eggs' non-vegan status. The French consumers were more focused on the issue of egg allergies and their implications for dietary restrictions.

"Around the world, we can see consumer choices increasingly shifting towards flexitarianism," points out Jordania Valentim, CCO of Revyve. "This survey was designed not only to assess awareness and openness among Europeans to yeast proteins as a viable alternative to animal protein, but also to understand what drives various populations when it comes to choosing clean label, more sustainable protein options. Previous market analysis we conducted identified these countries as the primary European markets where our ingredients are most relevant."

Revyve is rejuvenating the alternative protein scene with its highly nutritious, high-performance yeast-based ingredients created via a proprietary, minimal processing technique. These yeast proteins bear properties similar to egg proteins, are highly versatile, and already have demonstrated abilities to replace eggs (and other texturizers) across a range of sweet and savory food applications. These include sauces, cheese hybrids, baked products, and snacks, allowing consumers to enjoy the same sensory indulgence without compromising on their desire for sustainably sourced ingredients. They also confer clean-label appeal to CPG products.

From Waste to Wellness

Revyve's brewer's yeast protein is produced from feedstocks upcycled from the beer brewing industry's sidestreams. This byproduct is rich in proteins, fibers, and B vitamins which Revyve redirects to the production of protein alternatives. Its newest addition, baker's yeast protein, is produced from yeast grown on molasses, a byproduct of the the sugar industry and offered as a gluten-free option. Its neutral flavor makes it ideal for baked products. Both feedstocks offer unique functionalities and flavor profiles, for integration into a wide range of food applications.

The survey findings firmly established that yeast proteins are valued by consumers as natural ingredients, rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals, and imbued with various wellness benefits. Both brewer's and baker's yeast resonated well with Britons. Brewer's yeast is hailed as a valuable sidestream of beer making, while baker's yeast is considered a natural familiar ingredient central to baking. The French respondents favored baker's yeast as a culinary essential in breads and pastries that can confer benefits such as supporting hair and nail growth. The German respondents preferred baker's yeast for its role in both traditional and animal-free baking plus its ability to enhance satiety and digestion.

Concerns raised around the use of yeast proteins as egg alternatives were largely centered on sensory attributes. This was particularly emphasized by French consumers, who stressed that yeast proteins should not alter the traditional flavors of food, especially in traditional baked goods. Britons and Germans also expressed some skepticism over yeast's ability maintain the desired flavors and textures of foods. Germans seek reassurance that yeast proteins can match or surpass the quality of animal-based proteins.These are precisely the myriad of concerns that Revyve's breakthrough solutions come to address Revyve's egg replacer is designed to deliver the sensory experience that consumers crave.

Sustainability appeal

In this survey yeast proteins were appreciated by all groups as a sustainable alternative to animal proteins, with the potential to reduce environmental impact, protect animal welfare and eliminatefood waste.

The terminology used in the survey resonated differently between the groups. The "upcycling" concept was well-understood and valued by the UK respondents, specifically for its environmental benefits. Upcycling proved to be less familiar among the French respondents. For the German respondents, "circular economy" and "re-use" were the more familiar terms positively associated with sustainability. German consumers also highlighted the importance of transparency in food ingredients, particularly around the sourcing and environmental impact of yeast protein.

"This survey reveals three types of consumers," explains Corjan van den Berg, Revyve's CGO and co-founder. "The French consumer treasures the dining experience, and demands dishes be crafted from fresh, natural ingredients. The modern UK consumer seeks convenience to meet its fast-paced lifestyle, while prioritizing ethically sourced plant-based options. Meanwhile, the German consumer is practical, opting for hearty, sustainably sourced meals that balance nutrition with satisfying substance.Understanding the cultural nuances that influence consumer choices is key to tailoring our products with precision to effectively meet their individual needs."

Revyve's innovative yeast hasalready established a presence in the European food market and in the UK with its partnership with Daymer Ingredients, a local leader in specialized functional ingredients. Recently, the company expanded its reach to North America, sealing a strategic partnership with Lallemand Bio-Ingredients, Inc., a global leader in fermentation-based solutions for the production and commercialization of yeast-based ingredients across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

About Revyve

Revyve, B.V. is a purpose-driven food-tech company committed to creating a more sustainable food system. The team of scientists and food industry experts at Revyve share a common vision of enhancing the sensory experience of food through incredible texture. The company arose from Wageningen University Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, where its founding scientists discovered the potential of upcycled yeast to mimic the functionality of eggs. Revyve's ingredients introduce authentic textures that help replace animal proteins and "clean up" product labels. Revyve has raised more than US$20M in funding from venture capital firms and industry leaders, including Anheuser-Busch/InBev and Royal Cosun.

