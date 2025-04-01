Revolutionizing Oral Care: Natch Launches Groundbreaking Postbiotic Dental Care at IDS 2025

BERLIN, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of oral health begins now: Natch, the Berlin-based innovation leader in natural dental care, is set to unveil two new product innovations at IDS 2025 in Cologne. These innovations aim to redeﬁne the standard in oral care.

With the launch of Prof. Dr. Shaman – toothpaste tabs strengthened with highly potent postbiotics – and Boombastic Mouthwash – a water-free postbiotic mouthwash in tablet form – Natch is deﬁning new standards for the future of dental care.

Science Meets Innovation: Why Postbiotics are the Future of Dentistry

Recent microbiome research conﬁrms that a balanced oral ﬂora is essential for long-term dental health. Natch integrates these latest scientiﬁc learnings into its new formulas by harnessing the power of postbiotics—bioactive compounds that can eﬀectively help reduce inﬂammation and support the immune response in the oral cavity, helping to protect against infections.

Prof. Dr. Shaman toothpaste tabs contain postbiotics, hydroxyapatite, arginine, zinc, and other botanicals that support periodontal health by aiding in enamel remineralization and combating sensitivity.

Postbiotic technology has demonstrated to eﬀectively support the healing of gum issues like periodontitis and chronic inﬂammation. This formula may also serve as a preventive option by maintaining a balanced oral microbiome and supporting inﬂammation reduction before it starts. Boombastic Mouthwash Tabs oﬀer a new take on mouthwash, free from alcohol, water, and questionable ingredients. This innovative formula includes postbiotics, hydroxyapatite, and a citrus-double mint ﬂavor for long-lasting freshness and gum protection. They're incredibly easy to use—anywhere, anytime.

The postbiotics in Prof. Dr. Shaman help:

Help reduce gum inﬂammation

Stabilize the oral microbiome

Strengthen the gum's protective barrier

A Statement for the Future of Oral Care

"We are at the threshold of a new understanding of oral health. With our postbiotic formulas, we are setting a new standard – for dentists, dental hygienists, and anyone looking to elevate their oral care routine," say Norbert Richard Meinike & Heber Gonzalez, co-founders of Natch.IDS 2025 will serve as the launchpad for a new era of oral care.

About Natch – Change the World One Tab at a Time

Natch is redeﬁning toothpaste and revolutionizing the world of oral care. With its innovative toothpaste in tab form, made from a unique formula of exclusively natural ingredients, the brand inspires a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. At the same time, the tabs support this lifestyle with their anti-inﬂammatory, antibacterial, and remineralizing properties. The product range includes "Screaming Polar Bear," "So Black. So White," "Dr. Shaman," "Wake-up Call," and the brand-new "Toothmonster Bubblegum for Kids." Each variant is tailored to speciﬁc needs.

Natch toothpaste tabs are available at www.natchlabs.com, as well as in selected pharmacies, concept stores, and hotels around the UK.