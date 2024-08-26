Revolutionizing Home Sustainability GEME Debuts the Future of Composting at IFA Berlin 2024

BERLIN, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEME, a pioneer in sustainable home solutions, is set to make waves at IFA Berlin 2024. Taking place from September 6 to 10 Hall 1, Booth No.312, GEME will unveil its newest product, the GEME Terra 2. At IFA, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest innovation GEME Terra 2 firsthand, along with the classic GEME-composter and the commercial model RS-BIO-10.

GEME electric home composter for kitchen: GEME Terra 2

Bringing Efficient Composting Home

GEME, a food waste composter brand, revolutionizes household composting in a trash can. Launched on Kickstarter in 2022, GEME has become the go-to solution for households looking to effortless home composting.

Through the power of natural microbial decomposition and an ion purification system, GEME effectively eliminates odors and pathogens, resulting in a hygienic and efficient composting process.

Terra 2, has a more lightweight design and advanced automation, making it suitable for various kitchen setups.

Redefining Home Composting Industry

Prof. Marcoen R&D supervisor stated, "Over the past two years, the home-composting market has grown significantly, but there has been no clear industry standard. Most products on the market are food dehydrators, which cannot produce true organic compost. GEME is committed to redefining the home composting industry standard, promoting the use of natural microbial agents to produce organic compost,truly upgrading to a sustainable lifestyle."

Earn from Waste

CEO Vivian shared, "We envision home composters becoming as popular as refrigerators. Users not only manage their food waste efficiently but also produce valuable organic compost that can be shared or even monetized. Our hardware and software experts are developing a platform that connects composters with CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) networks and other agricultural needs. This initiative will help us to turn everyday waste into a sustainable resource."

The European Market: A Perfect Fit

Europe's forward-thinking waste management policies, with a strong focus on home composting, position it as an ideal market for GEME. By participating in IFA, GEME aims to engage European consumers and partners, inviting them to incorporate its innovative solutions into their daily lives and product offerings, thereby providing a convenient and efficient pathway to sustainability.

About GEME

GEME, a premier brand in home composting, is backed by ROKH SRL, a Belgium-based biotechnology company. Driven by a vision to develop the most innovative composting solutions, the team is dedicated to applying scientific advancements to promote global sustainable living.

