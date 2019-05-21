Revolutionary Veterinary Treatment Now Helping Pets in Portugal

CR2AL doctors now have a sizable advantage over other veterinary facilities by being able to prescribe HBOT treatments to assist in battling various types of conditions ailing pets, ranging from hard-to-close wounds and post surgical recovery to infectious diseases and central nervous system disorders. The treatments are 100% safe, painless and noninvasive. All staff is professionally trained and certified in order to operate the hyperbaric chamber.

CR2AL joins an expanding network of veterinary facilities and universities across the United States, UK, New Zealand and Canada that are now equipped with a Hyperbaric Veterinary Medicine (HVM) chamber. Unlike used human, small acrylic and inflatable chambers, these HVM chambers are engineered for the maximum safety of animals by featuring:

Solid Steel and borosilicate glass construction eliminates the possibility of rupture from small cracks by way of animal scratching that can occur in acrylic and inflatable chambers.



HVM chambers are able to reach and go beyond the crucial threshold of 1.5 Atmospheres (ATA) needed to regrow bone and tissue, unlike inflatable or mild hyperbaric chambers that can only reach a maximum of 1.3 ATA, don't utilize medical grade 99.99% oxygen and which can actually increase the growth of undesirable aerobic bacteria.

To inquire if your pet is a candidate for treatment in the veterinary hyperbaric chamber, please contact Dr. Angela Martins at CR2AL +351212181441.

