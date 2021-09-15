Revolutionary Oral Health Company vVARDIS Announces Partnership with CareQuest Innovation Partners with the Aim to Bring Transformative Drill-Free Technologies that Help Eliminate Tooth Decay for Future Medicaid Patients

Founded by Swiss Dentists Haleh and Golnar Abivardi and Backed by Proprietary Science, vVARDIS is Transforming Oral Care and Dentistry with Their Radical New Non-Invasive Solution that Helps Eliminate Tooth Decay and Protects Teeth

The Soul of vVARDIS is to Ensure All People have Access to the Highest Quality, Pain-Free Oral Health Care

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today vVARDIS, the revolutionary oral health company leading a transformation in oral care and dentistry, announced a national partnership with CareQuest Innovation Partners intended to bring vVARDIS' patented drill-free technologies that help eliminate tooth decay to the growing but underserved Medicaid population.

As part of this new partnership, vVARDIS is piloting a study of its professional quality treatment in certain dental practices affiliated with CareQuest Institute for Oral Health (CareQuest Institute) and, upon completion, would look to expand access to the treatment for underserved and Medicaid populations. Additionally, vVARDIS and CareQuest Innovation Partner's nonprofit parent, CareQuest Institute, will work to establish and fund various philanthropic activities, including education programs for both patients and dental professionals to improve oral health and dentistry for historically marginalized populations. CareQuest Innovation Partners is a for-profit affiliate of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health focused on innovation advancement and impact investing.

"The soul of vVARDIS is service and ensuring the world has access to the highest quality oral care. Good oral health is critical to overall health and wellbeing and far too many low-income families and children lack access to quality oral care, much less the cutting-edge technology to keep their mouths and bodies healthy. We are proud to partner with CareQuest Innovation Partners to help improve oral health care and outcomes for the Medicaid population, which currently includes more than 37 million children," said Haleh and Golnar Abivardi, Founders of vVARDIS.

From their early days turning dentistry on its head, Haleh and Golnar Abivardi have always brought together their serial entrepreneurial spirit with a commitment to serving those most in need. They believe that everyone has a right to good oral health and have devoted tremendous resources to providing the highest quality oral care treatments to low-income families and the homeless in Switzerland. This new partnership brings their mission and commitment to service to the United States for the first time.

vVARDIS and CareQuest Innovation Partners will partner with the aim to develop and deploy new, low-cost treatments for state Medicaid programs, using the same core technology used in vVARDIS Professional Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus treatment.

Backed by proprietary science, vVARDIS' revolutionary technologies, as demonstrated by data arising from over 200 European clinical studies, is the next generation of oral care which we look forward to bringing to patients in the U.S.

vVARDIS' Professional Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus is a locally applied professional mouth rinse for an in-depth anti-cavity treatment of initial tooth decay or white spots lesions, which occurs when a layer of the enamel on a tooth becomes demineralized. Once applied onto a cleaned white spot, Curodont Repair Fluoride Plus' unique formulation helps the Fluoride and the calcium found in saliva penetrate the enamel, boosting the remineralization process of the enamel over time in a therapy called Guided Enamel Remineralization.

vVARDIS and CareQuest Institute will also partner on philanthropic activities for the purpose of improving oral care for historically marginalized populations in the United States, including through the provision of novel preventive oral care products and services. Together, vVARDIS and CareQuest Institute will work to enlist the support of philanthropic partner organizations to help raise awareness of the vital importance of oral health to the public.

"Partnerships like ours accelerate innovation in oral health care and bring us one step closer to a more accessible, equitable, and integrated oral health system for everyone," said Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, president and CEO of CareQuest Institute. "Our goal is to bring transformational new oral health treatments that helps heal tooth decay to those who have experienced barriers to care for too long. By arming dental teams with new tools, we'll be able to fundamentally improve the patient experience and health of communities."

About vVARDIS:

Founded by Drs. Haley and Golnar Abivardi, vVARDIS is setting a new standard for oral care, believing that oral care is the indispensable foundation of holistic health and wellbeing. The mission of vVARDIS is a drill-free future for the next generation. All products are made in Switzerland, backed by science, and vegan, clean and sustainable. Its globally patented technology revolutionizes dentistry and oral care. The foundation of the vVARDIS technology holds the key to the drill-free future Dr. Haleh and Golnar Abivardi envision for all.

About CareQuest Institute for Oral Health and CareQuest Innovation Partners:

CareQuest Institute for Oral Health is a national nonprofit championing a more equitable future where every person can reach their full potential through excellent health. CareQuest Institute does this through their work in grantmaking, research, health improvement programs, policy and advocacy, and education as well as their leadership in dental benefits, care delivery, and innovation advancements. CareQuest Institute collaborates with thought leaders, health care providers, patients, and local, state, and federal stakeholders, to accelerate oral health care transformation and create a system designed for everyone. To learn more, visit carequest.org and follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

CareQuest Innovation Partners is a for-profit affiliate of CareQuest Institute for Oral Health focused on innovation advancement and impact investing.

Media Contacts

vVARDIS

Helen O'Gorman

FTI Consulting

helen.ogorman@fticonsulting.com

1.718.408.0800

CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

Kristin LaRoche

klaroche@carequest.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1626155/VVARDIS_Logo.jpg

SOURCE vVARDIS