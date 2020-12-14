REVIV launches game-changing COVID-19 management software

REVIV, the world-leading company in preventative health, is launching a COVID-19 management solution for businesses. The pandemic hit and REVIV reacted to bring a not-for-profit helpline operated by their expert medical professionals, not-for-profit PCR and antibody testing at a transparent and unbeatable price of £89. And now they're proud to launch HELIIX an innovative COVID-19 risk profiling and management system to get employees back in the work place safely.

The roll-out of the welcomed vaccine began last week but it could be months before the UK's general workforce might receive it. HELIIX is the perfect solution while we are still battling the coronavirus.

REVIV is best known in the UK for their IV and booster shot therapies and comprehensive genetic testing. Now HELIIX is offering companies insightful risk profiling, robust tracking and case management, sick pay forecasting, user isolation alerts and so much more within the software system - all employees have to do is download and update the app on their phone for real time functionality.

Non-Executive Board Director Max Johnson says: "All employers need a COVID-19 management software to make their companies run smoothly and safely. We think HELIIX is just the software to enable them to do that."

Professional functionality of HELIIX is charged at just £1.40 per user a month. All subscriptions are free to cancel at any time.

Sarah was recently on the popular BBC documentary, Manctopia: Billion Pound Property Boom. She shared her story of growing up poor in Manchester and returning years later to establish the HQ of a global health and wellness company worth £100m. Sarah also recently spoke to Business Live about the discrimination she faced over her northern accent during her banking career, which led her to leave the country to work abroad only returning to set up the REVIV HQ.

