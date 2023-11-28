Respiratory Diagnostics Market Worth $8.2 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory Diagnostics Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $8.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics in respiratory diagnostics allows for more efficient analysis of complex data, aiding in early detection and personalized treatment plans. Global health emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have emphasized the importance of respiratory diagnostics. The need for quick and accurate diagnostic tools during outbreaks can drive innovation and market growth. Government initiatives aimed at controlling and managing respiratory diseases, along with favorable healthcare policies, increased funding and support can facilitate the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Advances in diagnostic technologies, including imaging techniques, molecular diagnostics, and rapid testing methods, enhance the accuracy and efficiency of respiratory diagnostics. Technological improvements often drive market growth by providing better diagnostic tools. Increased awareness about the importance of early detection and diagnosis of respiratory diseases among both healthcare professionals and the general population contributes to the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market. The cost associated with respiratory diagnostic tests, especially advanced imaging and molecular diagnostic techniques, can be a barrier to accessibility and adoption, limiting market growth, particularly in regions with resource constraints.

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.6 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $8.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product and Service, Test Type, Disease Indication, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Australia



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing awareness about ill effects of untreated sleep apnea Key Market Drivers High prevalence of tobacco smoking

"Instruments and Devices segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

The growing trend towards point-of-care testing (POCT) represents a paradigm shift in healthcare, significantly contributing to the growth of the instruments and devices segment. Portable respiratory diagnostic instruments, such as handheld spirometers, peak flow meters, and portable imaging devices, enable real-time assessment of lung function and conditions. The integration of point-of-care respiratory testing not only enhances diagnostic efficiency but also improves patient outcomes by facilitating faster initiation of appropriate interventions. This trend aligns with the broader healthcare goals of personalized and timely care, making respiratory diagnostic instruments and devices a pivotal component in addressing the evolving needs of healthcare delivery.

"The Mechanical Tests segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period."

The escalating prevalence of respiratory disorders, particularly chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, underscores the critical role of mechanical tests in assessing lung function. Mechanical tests, such as spirometry and peak flow test, play a fundamental role in evaluating lung function by measuring parameters like airflow, lung volume, and capacity. Given the chronic nature of respiratory diseases, early and precise diagnosis is essential for effective management and timely intervention. Mechanical tests enable healthcare professionals to objectively assess the severity of respiratory impairments, monitor disease progression, and tailor treatment strategies accordingly. As the burden of respiratory diseases continues to rise, the demand for mechanical tests is expected to grow.

"Asthma segment accounted for the largest share of the global respiratory diagnostics market."

Personalized asthma care is increasingly reliant on sophisticated diagnostic tools that consider individual patient profiles. Advanced diagnostics, such as molecular testing and biomarker analysis, enable healthcare professionals to delve into the specific genetic and molecular factors contributing to a patient's asthma. By understanding these intricate details, clinicians can formulate highly personalized and targeted treatment strategies. As a result, the asthma segment in the respiratory diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing recognition of the value of personalized medicine in delivering more effective and patient-centric asthma care.

"Hospitals and clinics end-user segment held the largest market share growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of the respiratory diagnostics market."

Hospitals and clinics are increasingly integrating respiratory diagnostics into routine care protocols. The seamless integration of respiratory diagnostics within hospitals and clinics ensures that diagnostic services are readily accessible to a broad spectrum of patients seeking routine or specialized care. This proactive approach not only facilitates early disease detection but also enables ongoing monitoring of respiratory health. Regularized diagnostic protocols become an integral part of patient care pathways, allowing for swift intervention and personalized treatment plans. As hospitals and clinics become primary hubs for respiratory diagnostics within routine care, the utilization of these services is expected to surge, propelling the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market.

"North America to witness significant growth during the forecast period."

In 2022, North America held the largest market share for respiratory diagnostics market. The growing awareness of the significance of early detection and effective management of respiratory diseases has emerged as a significant factor propelling the utilization of respiratory diagnostics products and services in North America. Simultaneously, the general public's increased awareness has led to a shift in health-seeking behavior, with individuals becoming more proactive in seeking respiratory health assessments. Recognizing the potential impact of respiratory diseases on overall well-being, there is a collective effort to undergo diagnostic tests for early detection and timely intervention. Consequently, this heightened utilization of respiratory diagnostics not only leads to better patient outcomes through early identification and management of respiratory conditions but also serves as a driving force behind the growth of the respiratory diagnostics market in North America.

Respiratory Diagnostics Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. High prevalence of tobacco smoking

Restraints:

1. Unfavorable reimbursement scenario

Opportunities:

1. Growing awareness about ill effects of untreated sleep apnea

Challenge:

1. Low awareness and lack of diagnosis of respiratory diseases

Key Market Players of Respiratory Diagnostics Industry:

Some of the prominent players in the respiratory diagnostics market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), BD (US), Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GE HealthCare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), BioMérieux (France), Revvity, Inc. (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Vitalograph (UK), SDI Diagnostics (US), ResMed Inc. (US), Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany), Cosmed (Italy), Hologic, Inc. (US), Qiagen (Netherlands), Vyaire (US), Visby Medical, Inc (US), Briota Technologies Private Limited (India), Bird Healthcare (Australia), Löwenstein Medical Technology (Germany), ProAxsis (Northern Ireland), ndd Medical Technologies (US) and Compumedics Limited (Australia).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 30%, Director-level – 23%, and Others – 47%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, Latin America – 13%, Middle East & Africa – 7%

Respiratory Diagnostics Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, Increasing incidence rate of preterm births, growing outbreaks of infectious diseases affecting the respiratory system, growing population with sleep disorders, rising R&D investments for technological advancement of medical devices), restraints (unfavorable reimbursement scenario for respiratory care diagnostics), opportunities (high respiratory diagnostics market growth opportunities in Asia Pacific and Latin America , improving POC diagnostics, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea), and challenges (low awareness and lack of diagnosis of respiratory diseases) influencing the growth of respiratory diagnostics market.

and , improving POC diagnostics, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea), and challenges (low awareness and lack of diagnosis of respiratory diseases) influencing the growth of respiratory diagnostics market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in respiratory diagnostics market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various types of respiratory diagnostics across regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in respiratory diagnostics market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in respiratory diagnostics market.

