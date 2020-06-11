Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release

HELSINKI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today in Helsinki, Finland. The General Meeting elected the following new members for the Board of Directors based on the Board of Directors' proposals:

The number of members of the Board of Directors was resolved to be ten. Mr Judah Angster and Mr Zvi Gordon were elected as new members of the Board of Directors for a term that will continue until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Other current members of the Board of Directors continue in their position until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. The personal details of the new members of the Board of Directors are available on the company's website at citycon.com/egm2020.

For further information

please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +358-40-823-9497

laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total almost EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Standard & Poor's (BBB-) and Fitch (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

