Research from National Broadband indicates that two thirds of Brits are unaware of their consumer right to request decent broadband speeds

9 in 10 people view broadband as an essential utility alongside water, electricity and gas

Over 50% of consumers have seen their reliance on broadband increase since the pandemic

Over half of Brits think the Government should be doing more to improve broadband speeds

LONDON, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reveals that almost two thirds (63%) of broadband users in the UK do not know they are entitled to demand access to broadband speeds of 10Mbps.

This comes at a time when 51% of UK residents report they now have an increased reliance on their broadband since the pandemic and 90% consider it as important as utilities such as gas, water, and electricity.

For 16–44-year-olds, social media is their most important use of broadband, whereas the rest of the population views email and video calls as the most important use of the internet.

The top 5 activities UK consumers are most reliant on broadband for are as follows:

Email and video calls Social media Online shopping Entertainment e.g. TV Streaming Services Life administration e.g. Online banking or paying utility bills

The survey, conducted by 4G and 5G broadband provider National Broadband , forms part of its Entitledto10 campaign which aims to increase awareness of the Universal Service Obligation for Broadband (USO) amongst consumers and pressure the Government to increase its efforts to improve broadband services to the most digitally deprived.

Unfortunately, whilst giving consumers the right to demand decent broadband, the USO regularly fails to help those in more remote and rural areas. The current scheme only provides maximum per property funding of £3,400 towards the cost of building or upgrading any necessary network infrastructure. This means that those whose properties are harder to access are expected to fork out their own money to cover any excess involved in providing them with an improved connection – and those additional costs all too frequently run into the many tens of thousands of pounds.

When surveyed, 60% of respondents said they don't think the public should have to pay anything at all towards broadband infrastructure installation and 51% thought that the Government needed to do more when it comes to improving broadband speeds across the country.

With over 600,000 premises in the UK still unable to access decent broadband via a fixed line, National Broadband is calling for the Government to increase its support for alternative broadband solutions that can provide immediately improved broadband to those who are most digitally deprived in the UK and at a fraction of the cost of fibre.

If any UK consumers are struggling with their broadband speeds and unsure if they are receiving 10Mbps, National Broadband has provided an easy to use broadband speed test .

David Hennell, Business Development Director at National Broadband commented "There are still far too many people in homes across the country that are being left behind due a lack of access to decent broadband. The Government frequently talks a good game about levelling up and closing the Digital Divide, but too often fails to deliver. The current USO is a perfect case in point, as it all too frequently gives hope of an improved service to those suffering from shockingly slow broadband speeds and most in need hope of an improved service – but then leaves them facing astronomical costs to actually get better connectivity. We of course appreciate that in some locations installing fibre is unavoidably costly, but if the Government continues to ignore viable alternatives, then those most in need of improved broadband will carry on suffering.

"At National Broadband we're passionate about helping people get connected and experience the tremendous benefits that fast broadband can provide. Many of our existing customers were previously waiting on the promise of fibre or left dumbfounded after being quoted exorbitant prices for installation. We hope our Entitledto10 campaign can help spread awareness of both their consumer rights but also the alternative solutions immediately available to people who are struggling with slow broadband."

For further information on National Broadband's Entitled to 10 campaign please visit: www.national-broadband.co.uk/entitledto10.

About the Research

The research was fielded in April 2022. 2,019 UK residents with broadband connection were surveyed by Perspectus Global on behalf of National Broadband.

About National Broadband

National Broadband specialises in providing properties with reliable and fast internet connection via bespoke 4G and 5G broadband services. We believe that every connection matters and every day we see how better broadband changes our customers' lives. We are committed to providing a tailored service to ensure every property can enjoy fast and reliable broadband.

For more information please visit: www.nationalbroadband.co.uk .

SOURCE National Broadband