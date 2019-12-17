Report Points to U.S. Vape Consumers are Sticking with Vaping Products

PALM BEACH, Florida, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With all the seemingly negative coverage of what has been called the 'Vape Crisis' the question is, how did the news stories alter consumer consumption. A recent report on how US THC vape consumers reacted to this breaking news and whether or not it changed their behaviors and feelings towards THC vaping. The Brightfield Group report had some unexpected findings. They asked consumers what they though caused the crisis and the respondents said that 67% think the issue is caused by overuse or misuse of vapes; 65% think the danger is with illicit market marijuana vapes; and most blamed the illicit/unregulated products saying that only 9% think the danger is marijuana vapes from legal markets. 91% of the US THC vape market said they actually continue to feel that marijuana is safe to vape. Of that 91%, who said that vaping is a safe way to consume marijuana, dropped 11% and those who thought it was a healthier alternative also dropped 10% prior to the news. Overall US users reacting to the Vape Crisis have NOT changed their usage of marijuana vapes after hearing the news while only 20% have decreased. Of the 20%, 67% have started using or increased use of marijuana flower; 54% have started or increased use of edibles; and 36% have started using or increased their use of other marijuana concentrates. Active companies in the markets this week include Holly Brothers Pictures, Inc. (OTCPK: MINR), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII), MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD).

The report continued with: "The 'Vape 'Crisis' is another example of how it takes a lot to move a loyal customer off the product they know and love. Almost half of heavy users have shown concern for the format they claim to use regularly; however, less than one in ten expects to stop their vape use in the future. When compared to occasional users level of concern (approximately 40%), a fifth expect to stop using THC vapes. 65% think the danger lies in illicit-market products while only 9% blame products from regulated, sanctioned outlets – indicating trust in legal markets. Further, two thirds of consumers believe the crisis may be the result of user-error, misuse, or overuse, while a full third believe the issue lies in the tabacco/nicotine market. Regarding media perception, 44% believe new reports they have seen, nearly two in five are unsure, and a further fifth of consumers refuse to believe reports or believe the news is 'blown out of proportion'."

Holly Brothers Pictures, Inc. (OTCPK: MINR) BREAKING NEWS: MINR Completes Agreement to Enter the Metered Dose Inhaler Market; a Safe Replacement for Vape Cartridges and E-cigarettes Utilizing FDA Listed Consumables and Equipment - Holly Brothers Pictures today announced that it has entered into a sublicense agreement with Texas MDI, Inc. ("TMDI"), a Dallas based company, granting the Company access to certain enhanced proprietary technology regarding the RxoidTM metered dose inhaler ("MDI") that TMDI licenses from a third party. Under the terms of this agreement, the Company has issued 140,000,000 new shares of its common stock to TMDI, a private company.

With execution of the agreement, the Company has adopted a new business strategy focused on developing commercial opportunities which involve the rapid application of therapeutics using MDI technology.

The MDI is a proven safe medical technology which is an effective replacement for smoking cannabinoids ("CBD") or using vape cartridges and e-cigarettes which has none of the typical dangers these delivery methods present to CBD users. An MDI, that is properly formulated and manufactured, delivers medication directly to a user's blood stream through the pulmonary tract. It is sterile, stable, will not oxidize, has a long shelf life and is not affected by light or temperature. There is no heat, fire or batteries involved. MDI's are generally considered the most cost-efficient devices to deliver therapeutic compounds to humans. This feature is due to the fact absolute bioavailability of a properly formulated MDI is basically the same as an intravenous injection. In Texas, where RxoidTM is manufactured, the state has legalized consumption of CBD in human products and allows export of CBD products to other states and foreign nations where CBD is legal. The Company uses only FDA listed consumables and equipment in compliance with current good manufacturing processes ("cGMP"). The Company is certified by CMDICB, an independent aerosol industry compliance board, to be in full compliance with aerosol industry standards.

Presently, the Company's products are sold online and to healthcare providers, pharmacies and other retail stores in the states of Texas, California, Florida and Nevada. Although the license is exclusive to these four states, RxoidTM MDI may be marketed and produced world-wide on a non-exclusive basis where CBD is legal for human consumption. The Company markets its own branded products as well as white label products for other distributors. The sublicense agreement grants Holly Brothers Pictures, Inc., which will be renamed, Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc., exclusive territories for the entire states of California, Texas, Florida and Nevada for its MDI's. The entire exclusive population is almost 90,000,000 people.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced the launch of First & Free – a hemp-derived CBD product line offered in a variety of formats, including softgels, oil drops and creams. The products will be available for purchase on the company's first e-commerce site: www.firstandfree.com .

Perfected through state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing, First & Free products are created by extracting and isolating derivatives from the hemp plant to produce pure and consistent CBD formulations that are packaged in easy-to-use formats.

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., recently announced it has selected Onfleet software to manage logistics for its multi-state delivery operation.

MedMen currently delivers to customers in California and Nevada, with more states expected to come online in the next few months. MedMen's delivery management needs include driver scheduling, routing, tracking, analytics, and customer communications with accurate ETAs and status updates. Onfleet provides a mix of features that service our dispatchers, drivers, and delivery customers, while maintaining compliance," said Mike Lane, Chief Digital Officer of MedMen. "Onfleet is flexible enough to enable the delivery manifest for compliance, and full-featured enough to offer SMS communication and digital signatures that help distinguish our customer experience."

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a plant biotechnology company that is a leader in tobacco harm reduction, Very Low Nicotine Content (VLNC) tobacco and hemp/cannabis plant research, announced today the initial closing of an investment in Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (Panacea), a rapidly-growing, vertically-integrated, consumer-facing company operating exclusively in the legal, hemp-derived, CBD product space. 22nd Century's investments in Panacea over the next twelve to eighteen months are expected to total $24 million, in a combination of cash and 22nd Century stock in exchange for Panacea-issued debt and preferred equity. 22nd Century has also received a warrant to purchase preferred stock of Panacea, which upon full exercise will provide 22nd Century with a controlling equity position in Panacea.

MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) a premier cannabis and hemp multi-state operator, received final authority from Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to commence RMD operations at its Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Middleborough. ARL Healthcare Inc., a wholly-owned MariMed subsidiary, plans to open two additional dispensary licenses in Massachusetts.

The Panacea Wellness Dispensary in Middleborough, MA will open for medical use on December 19, 2019, at 10 AM. New Panacea patients can register directly at the state-of-the-art facility at 29 Harding St. beginning that day. "We are thrilled to open our doors to the patients of Massachusetts finally," noted Tim Shaw, COO "This facility elevates cannabis retail for medical cannabis patients in the state. We are laser-focused on the patient experience, and it begins on registration."

