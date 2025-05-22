Report from the Annual General Meeting 2025 of Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Minesto AB was held today, 22 May 2025, at Hotel Riverton at Badhusgatan 26 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was Eric Ehrencrona from MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM:

Adoption of the income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group.

Allocation of results

The AGM resolved that the company's result shall be allocated in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal in the annual report and, consequently, that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the available profits shall be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved to discharge all individuals who had served as Board members or CEO during 2024 from liability for the financial year of 2024.

Board of Directors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect Martin Edlund, Göran Linder, Joel Lybert, Jonas Millqvist and Git Sturesjö Adolfsson as Board members. As deputy Board member the AGM resolved to re-elect Andreas Gunnarsson. Jonas Millqvist was re-elected as chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGM resolved to re-elect Grant Thornton Sweden AB (Grant Thornton) as the company's auditor, which has informed that Victor Cukierman has been appointed by Grant Thornton to continue as principal auditor.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that remuneration to the Board of Directors shall be paid with four price base amounts to the chairman and with two price base amounts to each of the other Board members not employed by the company. The price base amount per 2025 shall be applied. It was further resolved that no fees be paid to the Board of Directors' remuneration committee and audit committee.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to invoices approved by the company.

Principles for the nomination committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the nomination committee's proposed principles for the nomination committee, which correspond to the previous year's principles.

Guidelines for compensation to senior executives

The AGM resolved to adopt the Board of Directors' proposed guidelines for compensation to senior executives, which correspond to the previous year's principles.

Change of terms regarding warrants of series 2021:1 and LTI 2021

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to change the terms and conditions for the warrants of series 2021:1 associated with LTI 2021.

Performance-based incentive program for management and employees (LTI 2025)

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on implementation of a performance-based incentive program for management and employees (LTI 2025).

Delivery and hedging measures for LTI 2025

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, on a directed issue of warrants of series 2025:1, approve transfer of the warrants to participants in LTI 2025, approve transfer of warrants to cover cost for LTI 2025, and to authorize the company to enter into swap agreements.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions during the time until the next AGM, resolve on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles corresponding to a dilution of no more than approximately ten percent.

The complete proposals of the Board of Directors and the nomination committee are available on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

Telefon: +46 735 23 71 58

E-post: ir@minesto.com

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

With more than €45 million of awarded funding from the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto is the European Union's largest investment in marine energy to date.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions are available in Swedish at minesto.com/investor.

