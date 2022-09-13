Rent a PR concludes cooperation agreement with Zreality, enabling press conferences in the metaverse with immediate effect

ZURICH and KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Access to the metaverse is complex and expensive, which is why it is so far used almost exclusively by large companies. The Zurich and Verbier-based PR agency Rent a PR, which has been providing on-demand public relations and communications consulting for five years and has been accepting Bitcoin payments since 2019, is setting another milestone with cooperation and press conferences in the metaverse.

The new service covers all the processes companies use to contact their various stakeholders. From press conferences and product presentations to general meetings, what was previously done in person is now also possible in the metaverse. 'I am very pleased that we are partnering with Zreality and look forward to working with the professional, international team in the future,' says Brigitte Kaps, CEO & founder of Rent a PR.

The technology partner Zreality is a German company specialising in events, communication, and collaboration in virtual space. 'The metaverse is not just a trend: it has been used productively by companies in the form of virtual and augmented reality solutions in many fields of application such as sales and training for some time. Press conferences are now an additional exciting way for companies to engage with the market,' says Michael Neidhöfer, CEO & co-founder of Zreality. 'We are very much looking forward to working with Rent a PR as a pioneer in this field.'

Press conferences: more efficient, larger target group, more sustainable – and timeless

Press conferences held in the metaverse have numerous benefits, both for companies and participants. 'The fact that many companies find it hard to get journalists to attend their press conferences is partly due to a large amount of time it takes,' says Kaps. There is no need to travel to and from press conferences in the metaverse. Interested parties can log in and participate in the event via avatar, regardless of where they are, even without using virtual reality glasses. It is also possible to record the event so that it can be attended at a later point in time. And, of course, there are no limits to the number of attendees in virtual space. The potential of the brand or a product can be experienced at first-hand.

Tailor-made PR Advisory on demand instead of expensive monthly retainers

As always with Rent a PR, businesses also only pay for what they need with the new service. The tailor-made offers, available either as packages or subscriptions, enable start-ups and SMEs to keep the costs and time investment required within manageable limits, says Kaps. 'In cooperation with Zreality, our service enables companies to take their first steps in the metaverse and spark the interest of international journalists.'

About Rent a PR

Rent a PR AG is headquartered in Zurich with an additional location in Verbier (Switzerland), and was founded in 2017. The international PR agency collaborates with around 30 communications freelancers worldwide and advises start-ups and medium-sized companies on communications and media issues, IPOs, and much more. More information can be found at www.rentapr.ch.

About Zreality

Zreality GmbH develops B2B solutions for the metaverse using the 'Zreality Grids' cloud platform – easy-to-use 3D, virtual and augmented reality software for companies to connect people in virtual spaces. Zreality Grids is the best all-in-one solution to enable people to work, meet and learn in immersive 3D environments. Zreality Grids offers virtual communication and collaboration with avatars in highly realistic 3D environments, as well as real-time 3D content management, and can be used on any web-based device, such as a smartphone, tablet, PC, Mac or virtual reality glasses. Zreality supports over 100 major brands, including IBM, BASF, DHL, and ZDF, and has offices in Kaiserslautern, Luxembourg and New York. More information at www.zreality.de

