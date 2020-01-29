Renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeon Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub Visits Abdali Medical Center - Hospital

AMMAN, Jordan, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Sir Magdi Yacoub, a pioneering cardiothoracic surgeon, scientist and philanthropist, visited Abdali Hospital on January 23rd 2020, where he hosted an enlightening lecture about his lifetime work and passion and his vision for the future of cardiovascular medicine and surgery. The hospital's auditorium gathered an appreciative audience including Jordanian healthcare sector leaders, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and other specialists, who got inspired by the insights from Professor Yacoub's extraordinary career. The lecture was introduced by Dr. Walid Dihmis, cardiac surgeon, a disciple of Professor Yacoub's. Professor Yacoub recognised the strength and contributions of Jordanian doctors and other healthcare professionals in the region and the world. He received a special recognition from the Cardiology Society of Jordan. The lecture was followed by an informal dinner where colleagues from different hospitals and sector organisations continued the stimulating conversations about medical practice and achievement.

Professor Yacoub met Abdali Hospital professionals, with special attention to the Cardiac Care Center. He learnt about the radiology department, that includes CT and PET CT modalities; the outpatient cardiac service, advanced catherization labs, operating rooms and Intensive Care Unit. He hosted a roundtable with the hospital's multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Ramzi Tabbalat, Director of the Cardiac Care Center, where they exchanged insights about best practice in cardiovascular care.

Professor Yacoub also offered advice to the Quality Department, led by Dr. Kais Balbissi and the newly launched Research Department, led by Dr. Nazih Kadri. Both Departments are instrumental to support the vision of the Cardiac Center to become a Center of Excellence. Dr. Balbissi explained the strong focus and operating model of the hospital to improve patient safety, patient experience, efficiency and outcomes. Dr. Kadri highlighted the importance of research as a core component of the hospital's mission and the processes they are putting in place to support physicians and clinical staff to drive and share innovation.

Professor Yacoub is the Founder and Director of Research at the Harefield Heart Science Centre (Magdi Yacoub Institute), overseeing scientists in the areas of tissue engineering, myocardial regeneration, stem cell biology, end stage heart failure and transplant immunology. He is also founder of the Magdi Yacoub Research Network, which created the Qatar Cardiovascular Research Centre. Professor Yacoub established the largest heart and lung transplantation program in the world. He has developed novel operations for a number of complex congenital heart anomalies. He founded the charity Chain of Hope to support cardiac surgery of people with heart conditions across the world.

Dr. Ramzi Tabbalat, Director of the Cardiac Care Department at Abdali Medical Center - Hospital, said: "Professor Yacoub is internationally renowned for his exceptional contribution to the cardiac and transplant surgery field and medical research. He is also a generous philanthropist whose foundation has changed many people's lives. We are honoured to welcome him to Jordan and hear his insight on Cardiac Care, Quality and Research. We thank our sector colleagues for their attendance and contributions in this memorable event."

Abdali Medical Center is a 200-bed multispeciality hospital with the mission to provide best practice patient-centred care and to promote healthcare research and education in MENA. It started operations in the summer of 2019, including diagnosis departments, outpatient clinics and hospital services across most specialties.

The hospital's Cardiac Care Center offers comprehensive service in the diagnosis and treatment of Heart and Vascular conditions. It includes highly experienced subspecialist doctors in cardiology, electrophysiology; and in cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery. The Center is equipped with the latest technologies, follows evidence-based protocols and a has strong focus on kind care. For more information consult: www.abdalimedical.com.

