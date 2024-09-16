Renovations ruining relationships: Almost one in five couples consider break up due to home makeover rows

Novuna Personal Finance reveals that a home improvement project has made almost a fifth of homeowners consider parting ways or resulted in a separation

LEEDS, England, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovating a home is often idealised as a rewarding experience for couples, but a new study reveals a starkly different reality altogether, ruining relationships.

Novuna Personal Finance pinpointed the biggest bugbears within the home as a lack of storage space (32%), outdated kitchens (27%), and cramped bedrooms (19%). As a result, only two fifths (39%) of UK homeowners feel their home is relaxing.

Almost one in five homeowners (19%) admit that home improvement projects have pushed their relationships to the brink, leading to serious consideration of separation or even resulting in an actual breakup. In fact, 1 in 15 (7%) homeowners admitted that renovation disagreements were the final straw that ended the relationship.

This is especially true for younger homeowners, with many biting off more than they can chew when it comes to renovating. A significant, 38% of 25-35 year olds, almost spilt up during their home makeover, with 18% admitting they were unable to reconcile their renovation rows.

Renovations are big undertakings, nevertheless our research revealed that 57%1 of homeowners would take on renovation projects themselves rather than hire a professional, and the added the stress of DIYing could put extra strain on a relationship.

Finances fuel renovation-related rows

Money emerged as the primary fuel for renovation-related arguments (28%), followed closely by clashing priorities (19%) and underestimating the time it takes to complete the work needed (16%).

However, whilst budget is often the main source of tension and compromise, 81% of homeowners agree that the renovation was worth the cost. 14% of homeowners reported fewer arguments after completing a renovation, suggesting that the shared accomplishment can ultimately bring couples closer.

With over half of homeowners (57%) reporting domestic arguments stemming from renovation decisions, it's no wonder that nearly two-thirds (61%) of home improvement projects in the UK are put on hold as a result.

Compromise is key to keeping the peace (and the relationship)

Over a quarter of respondents (26%) found resolution by meeting in the middle on design elements, with women being slightly more likely to compromise (27% vs. 24% of men). Another 23% compromised on budget. However, a concerning 23% admitted to sweeping the issue under the rug, leaving the work undone and tensions simmering.

Theresa Lindsay, Marketing Director, Novuna Personal Finance; "As house prices continue to rise2, taking on a renovation project can be a great way to get on the housing ladder, and can really transform the way you feel about your home. As our research shows, having realistic goals and a clear budget at the outset is key to reducing tension and maintaining harmony in the home."

Novuna Personal Finance shares top tips for homeowners to conduct harmonious renovations.

Regions with the biggest break-up and disputes due to renovations

Renovations in London are causing the most heartbreak, with 39% saying they have either almost spilt up or spilt up because of home renovations. Whilst North-West homeowners are the most harmonious.

Region Proportion of homeowners who have split up (or nearly) due to home renovations London 39 % West Midlands 25 % North-East 21 % Northern Ireland 20 % Yorkshire and the Humber 17 % Scotland 16 % East Midlands 16 % South-East 15 % East of England 15 % North-West 14 %

