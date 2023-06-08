Renal Cell Carcinoma Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth, Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies Active in the Treatment Segment - MedImmune, CRISPR, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, Exelixis, Xencor, SOTIO, Arcus, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca

The dynamics of the renal cell carcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the rise in number of healthcare spending across the world. In addition, the anticipated launch of novel and emerging therapies by leading companies such as Exelixis, ColImmune, MedImmune LLC, CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, and others will also propel the renal cell carcinoma market growth.

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, renal cell carcinoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the renal cell carcinoma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the DelveInsight assessment, the incident cases of renal cell carcinoma in seven major markets was found to be 138K in 2021, the highest incident cases of the disease were observed in the United States . These cases are further expected to rise by 2032.

in 2021, the highest incident cases of the disease were observed in . These cases are further expected to rise by 2032. Leading renal cell carcinoma companies such as Exelixis, ColImmune, Akesobio, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Instil Bio, HUYABIO International, LLC., Xencor, Inc., MedImmune LLC, CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janux Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Calithera Biosciences, Inc, NiKang Therapeutics, Inc., Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, ProfoundBio US Co., HiberCell, Inc., Asher Biotherapeutics, Inc., Tarus Therapeutics, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, and others are developing novel renal cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the renal cell carcinoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel renal cell carcinoma drugs that can be available in the renal cell carcinoma market in the coming years. Some key therapies for renal cell carcinoma treatment include Cabozantinib, CMN-001, AK104 Plus Axitinib, Ciforadenant, CTX130, ALLO-316, Axitinib, RO7515629, Olaparib, PT2385 Tablets, AB521, Belzutifan, ITIL-306, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, XmAb819, MEDI5752, CTX130, Pembrolizumab, JANX008, DS-6000a, TAK-228, Oral NKT2152, MK-3795, HFB200603, PRO1160, HC-5404-FU, AB248, TT-10, SO-C101, and others.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Renal cell carcinoma, cancerous cells form in the lining of the kidney tubules and expand into a tumour. The growth of this malignancy, like many others, begins modest and develops larger over time. It grows as a single mass most of the time. However, in some situations, a kidney may contain more than one tumour, or tumours may be discovered in both kidneys at the same time. Renal cell carcinoma symptoms normally do not occur until the tumour has grown to be big and metastatic. The most common renal cell carcinoma symptom is gross or microscopic hematuria, which is followed by flank pain, fever of undetermined origin (FUO), and a palpable lump. Hypertension can be caused by segmental ischemia or pedicle compression.Neoplastic disorders affect 20% of patients.

A renal tumor is most typically discovered by chance during abdominal imaging (e.g., CT, ultrasonography). Before surgery, three-dimensional CT, CT angiography, or magnetic resonance angiography are used to identify the nature of renal cell carcinoma, more accurately determine the number of renal arteries present, and outline the vascular pattern.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The renal cell carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights about the historical and current renal cell carcinoma patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The renal cell carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Kidney Cancer

Renal Cell Carcinoma Incident Cases

Renal Cell Carcinoma Subtype-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases

Advanced RCC Progression from Localized to Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Renal Cell Carcinoma Gender-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases

Renal Cell Carcinoma Stage-specific Diagnosed Incident Cases

Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market

The approvals of nivolumab, cabozantinib, and lenvatinib/everolimus has changed the renal cell carcinoma treatment landscape. Systemic therapy options for non-clear cell renal cell carcinoma remain limited. Immunotherapy is being investigated with promising preliminary results, and personalised treatment based on each tumor's specific genomic changes is driving future biomarker-based investigations. Future therapy methods for advanced clear-cell renal cell carcinoma include the development of new kinase inhibitors, the use of current medications in new indications, and the use of combination regimens with checkpoint inhibitors and targeted therapies. When renal cell carcinoma is detected in a patient, treatments are offered based on the stage of the cancer. Depending on the kind and stage of renal cell carcinoma, there are numerous treatment options.

The USFDA approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in November 2021 for the adjuvant treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy, or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions. It is a highly selective humanised monoclonal IgG4 antibody directed against the PD-1 receptor on the cell surface. The medication inhibits the PD-1 receptor, inhibiting the binding and activation of PD-L1 and PD-L2. This pathway activates T-cell-mediated immune responses against tumour cells. Some of the other FDA approval drugs for renal cell carcinoma are Afinitor (Everolimus), Aldesleukin, Bevacizumab, Avelumab, Fotivda (Tivozanib Hydrochloride), IL-2 (Aldesleukin), Ipilimumab, Nexavar (Sorafenib Tosylate), Sunitinib Malate, Welireg (Belzutifan), and Yervoy (Ipilimumab).

Key Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies and Companies

Cabozantinib: Exelixis

CMN-001: ColImmune

AK104 Plus Axitinib: Akesobio

Ciforadenant: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

CTX130: CRISPR Therapeutics

ALLO-316: Allogene Therapeutics

Axitinib: Pfizer

RO7515629: Roche

Olaparib: AstraZeneca

PT2385 Tablets: Peloton Therapeutics, Inc.

AB521: Arcus Biosciences, Inc.

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

ITIL-306: Instil Bio

HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab: HUYABIO International, LLC.

XmAb819: Xencor, Inc.

MEDI5752: MedImmune LLC

CTX130: CRISPR Therapeutics

Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

TAK-228: Calithera Biosciences, Inc

Oral NKT2152: NiKang Therapeutics, Inc.

MK-3795: Peloton Therapeutics, Inc.

HFB200603: HiFiBiO Therapeutics

PRO1160: ProfoundBio US Co.

HC-5404-FU: HiberCell, Inc.

AB248: Asher Biotherapeutics, Inc.

TT-10: Tarus Therapeutics, Inc.

SO-C101: SOTIO Biotech AG

Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the renal cell carcinoma market are expected to change in the coming years. The prevalence of renal cell carcinoma has increased in recent years, prompting pharmaceutical companies to focus their efforts, and thus propelling the renal cell carcinoma market. Moreover, there are ongoing trials addressing unresolved questions, such as (CAR) T-cell therapy. Furthermore, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the renal cell carcinoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the renal cell carcinoma market. Despite recent advances in renal cell carcinoma therapy techniques, the disease remains incurable in the majority of patients; most relapse, and some are resistant to existing treatment. There are numerous side effects of the approved regimen, as well as numerous treatment challenges. Furthermore, the renal cell carcinoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the renal cell carcinoma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies Exelixis, ColImmune, Akesobio, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Allogene Therapeutics, Pfizer, Roche, AstraZeneca, Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., Arcus Biosciences, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Instil Bio, HUYABIO International, LLC., Xencor, Inc., MedImmune LLC, CRISPR Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Janux Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., Calithera Biosciences, Inc, NiKang Therapeutics, Inc., Peloton Therapeutics, Inc., HiFiBiO Therapeutics, ProfoundBio US Co., HiberCell, Inc., Asher Biotherapeutics, Inc., Tarus Therapeutics, Inc., SOTIO Biotech AG, and others Key Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Cabozantinib, CMN-001, AK104 Plus Axitinib, Ciforadenant, CTX130, ALLO-316, Axitinib, RO7515629, Olaparib, PT2385 Tablets, AB521, Belzutifan, ITIL-306, HBI-8000 in combination with nivolumab, XmAb819, MEDI5752, CTX130, Pembrolizumab, JANX008, DS-6000a, TAK-228, Oral NKT2152, MK-3795, HFB200603, PRO1160, HC-5404-FU, AB248, TT-10, SO-C101, and others

Scope of the Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Renal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Renal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and emerging therapies Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Key Insights 2. Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Report Introduction 3. Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment and Management 7. Renal Cell Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Renal Cell Carcinoma Marketed Drugs 10. Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Analysis 12. Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

