Remo Tech Launches OBSBOT Tail on Kickstarter

Use gestures to activate its AI filming modes or use the OBSBOT Studio app to create a mix of filming effects, including filming your upper body, automatically panning and tilting the video, while automatically zooming in and out for effect, etc.

The OBSBOT Tail is now available for pre-order on Kickstarter at an early bird price of $469 USD.

"We've received overwhelming interest in OBSBOT Tail for its groundbreaking innovations in filmmaking," said Bo Liu, CEO and Founder of Remo Technology. "And we're excited to finally make OBSBOT Tail available for pre-order on Kickstarter."

OBSBOT Tail Features:

Powerful Processor - HiSilicon Hi3559A chip enables image processing and supports 3D Lookup Table (3DLUT) for true-to-color footage

- HiSilicon Hi3559A chip enables image processing and supports 3D Lookup Table (3DLUT) for true-to-color footage 4K Video with 12MP Photos - Sports a 3.5x optical zoom lens, 10 optical lenses (4 Hoya aspherical lenses), 100-3200 ISO for video, 100-3200 ISO for photos

- Sports a 3.5x optical zoom lens, 10 optical lenses (4 Hoya aspherical lenses), 100-3200 ISO for video, 100-3200 ISO for photos Three-Axis, 360-Degree Gimba l - Proprietary 'ExtraSmooth' technology provides jitter-free camera movements

l - Proprietary 'ExtraSmooth' technology provides jitter-free camera movements AI Tracking - Track any person in low light, activate shots with gesture recognition, or frame shots of moving subjects

Track any person in low light, activate shots with gesture recognition, or frame shots of moving subjects Power Gesture - OBSBOT Tail's gesture recognition technology enables a stable and accurate gesture control within up to 6m (Wide) to 20m (Tele) distances.

- OBSBOT Tail's gesture recognition technology enables a stable and accurate gesture control within up to (Wide) to (Tele) distances. Eureka Moment -OBSBOT Tail's integrated video analytic technology will analyze the video recording in real time, and recommend the highlight clips for you once finished.

-OBSBOT Tail's integrated video analytic technology will analyze the video recording in real time, and recommend the highlight clips for you once finished. Obsbot Studio App - Edit your shots within the OBSBOT app seamlessly with dozens of editing options

Pre-order OBSBOT Tail on Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/883386176/obsbot-tail-the-worlds-first-auto-director-ai-came?ref=4n5ptc

The media kit for Remo Technology can be accessed here.

About Remo Technology

Remo Technology is a camera company dedicated to pushing the boundary of camera industry with new ideas and technologies including AI. The product enables everyone to be their own actor, cameraman and director all at the same time.

To learn more about Remo Technology, visit http://remo-ai.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808635/OBSBOT_Tail.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808363/Logo.jpg

SOURCE OBSBOT