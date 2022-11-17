Relive the summer with Becky Hill's Ibiza Rocks Residency 'YOU / ME / US' closing Party - Now Available to stream with On Air

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With an irrefutable aptitude for writing chart-smashing pop songs and a reputation as a pioneer in the electronic music scene, BRIT Award winning Becky Hill is one of Britain's most in-demand musical exports of the moment.

Artwork for the Becky Hill ‘YOU / ME / US’ livestream from Ibiza Rocks Hotel’

Throughout the summer of 2022 Becky Hill headlined and curated a weekly pool party at the world-famous Ibiza Rocks Hotel. Titled 'YOU/ME/US, we can now announce that On Air were there to capture the closing-party performance, offering fans around the world a poolside view of this not to be missed performance from the dance music powerhouse.

Recorded in stunning 4K UHD Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos technologies, the show will be available to stream from 7pm on November 24th. Tickets are available now – https://onair.events/becky-hill-you-me-us

A trailer for the show can be watched here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JoFHliN5wRU&feature=emb_title

Talking about the show, Becky explains "I've always wanted the opportunity to create & curate my own party, and Ibiza was always going to be the place to do it! With my Ibiza Rocks residency, it was super important to be as inclusive, diverse & fun as possible!"

"YOU ME US (lyrics taken from my song 'I Could Get Used To This') is my vision of what a rave should look like, embracing what dance music and club culture represents, & as winner of the best dance act brit award 2022, this really is my time to stand up & show the world exactly what YOU/ME/US is all about".

As part of their ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit charity on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees, On Air will be planting one tree for every ticket purchased from their website for the Becky Hill 'YOU / ME / US' show.

About On-Air:

On Air gives you access to exclusive pay-per-view and on demand shows from around the globe. Produced by award-winning production partners, and filmed at some of the most world-renowned venues, On Air has already streamed performances from global pop icon Anne-Marie, trailblazing pop star Years & Years, legendary British pop band UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, BRIT Award winner Skepta, Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks, Grammy Award winner Robert Glasper, and Bafta award-winners Kurupt FM.

