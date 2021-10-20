Release of the 2021 Responsible Investment Brand Index

Asset managers struggle to incorporate ESG in their brands and must emphasise their role in the construction of a safer and fairer future.

- The 4th edition of the Hirschel & Kramer Responsible Investment Brand Index (RIBI™) expands its universe of evaluated companies to 500+ asset managers globally.

- All global Top-10 companies are European, with the North America Region and the Rest of the World lagging.

- Nearly half of all asset managers express a reason for being ('Purpose'), but few do so with conviction and less than one in four link it to advancing society.

GENEVA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, the 2021 RIBI results indicate a 'one step forward, two steps backward' dynamic for the asset management industry. While great strives are being made to incorporate ESG measures consciously, only one asset manager out of six makes into the coveted Avant-Gardists category.

On a regional basis, Europe is leading the way. A full quarter of European asset managers link their Reason-for-being (Purpose) to generating monetary returns for investors as well as thinking consciously about advancing society as whole (up nearly 6% vs. 2020).