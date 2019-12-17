RegTech Leader ComplySci Expands Global Presence With New London Office

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci , a leading provider of regulatory technology (RegTech) for financial and professional services companies, today announced a move to a new office in the heart of London's Tech City. The new office will be home to ComplySci's growing London-based team, comprised of 13 full-time staff.

"As we experience greater demand in the UK and EMEA markets, our London-based team will play an increasingly critical role in ComplySci's continued global growth," said Jean-Marc Levy, CEO, ComplySci.

ComplySci's London-based EMEA team has the skills, experience and resources to address compliance challenges and is positioned to provide a full range of client services. The team, led by Kyri Yiannakis, Managing Director and Head of EMEA for ComplySci, includes experienced customer support, account management, sales engineering, implementation, commercial and senior leadership professionals.

"This is an exciting time for our growing London-based team as we increase our presence in response to strong interest in our compliance solutions. This larger presence in London will help us further distinguish ComplySci as a leading player outside of the US," said Yiannakis. "Working in one of the world's most heavily regulated financial sectors means that businesses need powerful, intuitive technology solutions to ensure they avoid the costs associated with compliance and code of ethics violations. We're confident the ComplySci solution will enable our UK and EMEA clients to stay ahead of risk."

This announcement of a new London office comes on the heels of ComplySci's expansion into a new 18,000 square foot headquarters in New York in October 2019.

About ComplySci

ComplySci is a leading provider of regulatory technology solutions that help compliance professionals identify, manage and report on employee conflicts of interests and compliance risk activities, including personal trading, political contributions, and other violations. Founded in 2003, ComplySci is a pioneer in the development of automated compliance management solutions and is trusted today by over 1,100 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions.

ComplySci is backed by Vista Equity Partners, a leading investment firm that exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations led by world-class management teams.

