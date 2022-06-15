Registration Call for MarketsandMarkets™ 4th Annual Next Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference

Know about new microbiome findings, branding, and marketing of probiotics, effective translation from R&D to commercialization

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The ecology of human microbiome is known to be associated with both phenotype and environment. With the increasing focus on the development of human microbiome therapies and probiotics product and drug development, various small innovative players are operating in the market. However, inadequate research and regulatory policies in the human microbiome are some of the factors which restrain the progress.

The 4th Annual Next Gen Microbiome and Probiotics Conference which will be held on 16th-17th June 2022 at Double Tree by Hilton – Mission Valley, San Diego, USA, will give the attendees an opportunity to connect with biotech, pharma, academicians, and investors, discussing the most ingenious research and technological advances. They will also get access to some interesting key sessions on applying new microbiome findings, regulatory updates, branding, and marketing of probiotics along with discussion on effective translation from R&D to commercialization.

This event will bring together professionals in healthcare, therapeutics, universities, researchers, and scientists to discuss cutting-edge developments in microbiome and probiotics.

Featured Speakers:

Julius Goepp , Founder, CEO, Scaled Microbiomics Emily Stein , CEO, Primal Health Inc. Nicole M. Scott , CEO and Founder, Cybele Microbiome Yug Varma, CEO, Phi Therapeutics Maya Ivanjesku , Chief Scientific Officer, Dakota Biotech Seth D. Crosby , Director, Research Collaborations, Washington University School of Medicine Oliver Worsley , CEO, Sequential Skin Larry Weiss , CEO & Founder, Symbiome Sandrine Miller-Montgomery , Co-Founder, President and CEO, Micronoma

