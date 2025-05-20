MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Industrial Fasteners Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Industrial Fasteners Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Brugola OEB Industriale S.p.A., MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS), and Misumi Group, Inc., among the top companies actively shaping the future of the Industrial Fasteners Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Industrial Fasteners Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Brugola OEB Industriale S.p.A. is a leading manufacturer of socket screws and specialized fasteners engineered specifically for automotive engines. The company produces high-performance bolts and fasteners, integrating advanced technologies, supporting clients in achieving precise, automated assembly processes for demanding mechanical and engine manufacturing applications. Brugola OEB continually invests in state-of-the-art industrial technology to enhance productivity and cost-efficiency, while strictly adhering to zero-defect (0 ppm) quality standards.

MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions (MFCS) is a premier manufacturer offering comprehensive solutions in fasteners, engineered components, and plastic products. Serving a wide range of industries—including automotive, heavy-duty truck, agriculture, military and defense, mining, and appliances—MFCS delivers highly specialized products tailored to meet diverse client requirements. Its product portfolio includes innovations such as capped wheel nuts, Maynard Lockthread, Axilok axle fasteners, Securex wheel nuts, hot-forged and cold-formed components, engineered functional plastics, PogoStik products, and other precision-engineered solutions.

Misumi Group, Inc. is a globally recognized supplier in the fasteners market, known for its comprehensive range of high-quality fastening solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of engineers and manufacturers across multiple industries. Specializing in components such as screws, bolts, nuts, and other fasteners, Misumi serves key sectors including automotive, electronics, machinery, and medical devices.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 100 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Industrial Fasteners Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Material (Metal and Plastic), Type (bolts, screws, nuts, washers, rivets, and other types), Product (Externally threaded, internally threaded, Non-threaded, and Aerospace grade), and Application.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

