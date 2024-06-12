Regent Taipei's Award-Winning Beef Noodle Sets Make its Grand Debut in Six European Countries

TAIPEI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Taipei has exciting news: its hugely popular Beef Noodle Gift Sets, which have sold over a million units in Taiwan, are now available in six European countries—the UK, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, and Italy. Food lovers across Europe can now find these beloved gift sets in local supermarkets, bringing the authentic taste of Taiwan right to their homes.

Regent Taipei's Champion Beef Noodles has entered six European countries.

Regent Taipei's beef noodles are a beloved and classic delicacy, renowned for their rich flavors and high quality. Offered in both clear and braised broth varieties, these noodles are the first ready-to-eat beef noodle product originating from a five-star hotel. Each set is made without any additives and features thick and authentic broth with handmade noodles and premium selected beef, ensuring a taste that rivals the experience of dining at Regent Taipei itself.

The beef noodles became internationally known after winning the top prize at the 8th Taipei International Beef Noodle Soup Competition in 2012, and being named "Taipei's Best Beef Noodle" by CNN in 2015. Since then, the hotel's chefs have been invited to showcase their creations in major cities like Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, and New York.

Having enjoyed tremendous success in Hong Kong supermarkets for the past six years, the beef noodle gift sets are now set enter the European market. Through a partnership with a UK food company, these frozen and room temperature beef noodle sets will be available in approximately 30 local and chain supermarkets, including Tian Tian Market, LingerMart, and Hmart in the UK. These noodles promise to deliver a taste of Taiwan, making them a must-try for any food lover!

Regent Taipei Address: No. 3, Ln. 39, Sec. 2 ZhongShan N. Rd.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2431793/Regent_Taipei_s_Champion_Beef_Noodles_has_entered_six_Europeans_countries_0.jpg