Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $37.27 Billion by 2031, Driven by the Growing Number of New Regenerative Medicine Approvals and Consistent Advancements in the Regenerative Medicine Space - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Gene Therapy, Stem Cell, Tissue Engineering), Application (Musculoskeletal, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Dermatology, Ophthalmology), End User—Global Forecast to 2031.

The regenerative medicine market is projected to reach $37.27 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 21.5% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the regenerative medicine market is driven by the growing number of new regenerative medicine approvals, consistent advancements in the regenerative medicine space, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the availability of funding for regenerative medicine development, and the increasing utilization of regenerative medicines in diverse therapeutic areas. However, high treatment costs and ethical issues related to stem cells restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for personalized medicines, increasing organ transplant procedures, and the strong product pipeline for regenerative medicines are expected to generate market growth opportunities. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies, complexities in the manufacture of regenerative medicines, and the lack of standardized frameworks for the safety & efficacy of regenerative medicines are major challenges in the regenerative medicine market.

Increasing Funding for Regenerative Medicine Development Expected to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

The field of regenerative medicine has gained traction in recent years owing to increasing applications in oncology, cardiology, orthopedics, and other medical domains. The key players operating in this market are raising funds for regenerative therapy development. Additionally, governments around the globe are offering grants and funding to advance regenerative medicine research.

Some of the recent developments in this space are as follows:

In April 2024 , Century Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.) acquired Clade Therapeutics (U.S.) and raised $60 million for the testing of natural killer cell therapy in certain blood cancers. Bain Capital Life Sciences (U.S.) provided the funding. With this acquisition, the company is likely to benefit from three preclinical programs and technology, allowing it to better engineer stem cell-derived medicines.

In March 2024, Pandorum Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), a tissue engineering and regenerative medicine company, raised $11 million in a pre-Series B funding round. The funding was raised for the clinical phase study of 'Liquid Cornea,' a treatment for corneal blindness and advancing the company's Tunable technology platform.

In November 2023, Siren Biotechnology (U.S.) received a $4 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). The grant was awarded to aid the development of novel AAV immunogene therapies for cancer.

Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis: Key Findings

By Product: In 2024, the cell therapy segment is anticipated to dominate the regenerative medicine market with a share of 51.2% . The increasing public and private funding for stem cell therapy development, government efforts to streamline approval procedures, and collaborations among key players to advance stem cell therapy are factors contributing to the segment's dominant position in the regenerative medicine market.

The oncology segment is slated to register the highest CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. The high global burden of cancer, increasing research on regenerative medicine for cancer treatment, increasing approvals for regenerative medicine products for oncology applications, the growing number of oncology clinical trials, and increasing public & private funding dedicated to advancing oncology treatments are factors expected to support the segment's high growth. In March 2023, researchers at the University of California received a grant of $5.7 million from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine to support advancements in stem cell therapy for cancer treatment.

By End user: In 2024, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to account for the larger share of the regenerative medicine market. The segment is also slated to register the higher CAGR of 22% during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis:

Based on geography, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 41.8% of the regenerative medicine market. This market is projected to reach $14.35 billion by 2031.

North America's dominant position in the regenerative medicine market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, increasing funding for the development of regenerative medicine, the presence of key market players in the region, and the rising number of clinical trials in the region.

In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of 89.0% of the regenerative medicine market in North America. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to the presence of key players involved in the development of regenerative medicine and rising investments from public and private players in the development of novel therapies. The number of clinical trials for regenerative medicine is also increasing in the country, further driving market growth. The number of key players involved in the development of regenerative medicine is also gradually increasing in the U.S. For instance, the number of developers reached 625 in 2022, a 2% increase over 2021 (source: Alliance for Regenerative Medicine).

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.0% during the forecast period. In 2024, Japan is expected to account for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region is becoming an attractive market for healthcare product manufacturers due to ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, the increasing number of hospitals, and growing government investments in the healthcare sector. Rapid economic growth in many countries within the Asia-Pacific region has increased government focus on healthcare, with rising investments aimed at enhancing access to healthcare facilities and building better healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the fastest-growing markets for regenerative medicine, driven by rising healthcare expenditures, a growing geriatric population, and an increasing burden of target diseases. Additionally, conferences promoting the use of regenerative medicine and active research initiatives are expected to further boost awareness and adoption of these therapies in the region.

Germany Continues to Dominate the Regenerative Medicine Market in Europe

In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of 26.6% of the regenerative medicine market in Europe. Germany is the largest healthcare market in Europe by market volume, healthcare providers, number of patients, and medical technology manufacturers (source: Germany Trade & Invest). In 2022, the gross value added to the healthcare industry was $463.2 billion (€439.6 billion) (source: International Trade Administration). The high number of fatalities in Germany is marked by the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as ischemic heart disease, stroke, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and cancer. Cardiovascular diseases account for 37% of all deaths in Germany. According to Eurostat, ischemic heart disease is responsible for over one in ten deaths in the country. Furthermore, lung cancer is the most common cancer, accounting for 20% of all cancer-related deaths. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure are the factors supporting Germany's large market share.

Regenerative Medicine Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the regenerative medicine market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by leading companies in the regenerative medicine market include product launches, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the regenerative medicine market include Novartis AG (Switzerland), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), Kite Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), CORESTEMCHEMON Inc. (South Korea), Smith & Nephew plc (England), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (U.S.), CSL Behring, LLC (U.S.), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Ferring Pharmaceuticals A/S (Sweden), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), bluebird bio Inc. (U.S.), and Vericel Corporation (U.S.).

Regenerative Medicine Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players

In January 2024 , Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.) acquired CartiHeal Ltd. ( Israel ), a developer of Agili-C, an innovative sports medicine technology designed for cartilage regeneration in the knee.

, Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.) acquired CartiHeal Ltd. ( ), a developer of Agili-C, an innovative sports medicine technology designed for cartilage regeneration in the knee. In May 2024 , Amgen Inc. (U.S.) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for IMDELLTRA, a T-cell engager therapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.

, Amgen Inc. (U.S.) received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for IMDELLTRA, a T-cell engager therapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer. In August 2024 , Vericel Corporation (U.S.) received FDA approval for MACI Arthro, a device designed for arthroscopic administration to repair knee cartilage defects. This approval enhanced the company's product portfolio in the MACI segment.

, Vericel Corporation (U.S.) received FDA approval for MACI Arthro, a device designed for arthroscopic administration to repair knee cartilage defects. This approval enhanced the company's product portfolio in the MACI segment. In April 2023 , Biogen Inc. (U.S.) received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for QALSODY (tofersen), a gene therapy used for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in people with a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.

The report provides a competitive dashboard summarizing the market positioning of the 25 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Novartis AG (Switzerland), Kite Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), and Biogen, Inc. (U.S.) are positioned in the Industry Leaders quadrant.

Scope of the Report:

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment—by Product

Gene Therapy

Cell Therapy Stem Cell Therapy Autologous Therapy Allogenic Therapy Platelet-rich Plasma Therapy Cell-based Immunotherapy

Tissue Engineering

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment—by Application

Cardiology

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Neurology

Immunology & Inflammation

Musculoskeletal

Dermatology

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include wound care, orthopedics, and blood disorders.

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment—by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regenerative Medicine Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Sweden Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

(APAC) Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

