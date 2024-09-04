Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 37.94 Billion by 2031, Globally, at 11.50% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The growth of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is driven by cost-effectiveness, increasing demand in emerging economies, and the growing need to reduce healthcare expenses. However, the market faces restraints like concerns over quality and performance, stringent regulatory requirements, and limited warranties, which may hinder adoption. Additionally, the availability of advanced new technologies poses a challenge to market expansion.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 15.88 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 37.94 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2018-2031 GROWTH RATE CAGR of ~11.5% from 2024 to 2031 BASE YEAR FOR VALUATION 2023 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2018-2022 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 QUANTITATIVE UNITS Value in USD Billion REPORT COVERAGE Historical and Forecast Revenue Forecast, Historical and Forecast Volume, Growth Factors, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Segmentation Analysis SEGMENTS COVERED Product Type

Application

End-User REGIONS COVERED North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa KEY PLAYERS Siemens Healthineers AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

DRE Medical

Atlantis Worldwide

Block Imaging

Agito Medical A/S

Soma Technology

EBRO Medical Technologies GmbH

EverX Pty Ltd

Shinmed Corporation CUSTOMIZATION Report customization along with purchase available upon request

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Overview

Cost-Effectiveness and Affordability: One of the main factors contributing to the success of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is its affordability. Many healthcare facilities, particularly in developing countries, are choosing to use refurbished equipment to make the most of their budget while still maintaining high-quality diagnostic capabilities. This trend is driving the market growth as more institutions are realizing the importance of affordable, yet high-quality imaging solutions.

Growing Demand in Emerging Markets: The growing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is a major factor contributing to the growth of the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market. As these regions strive to enhance healthcare access and quality, there is an increasing need for cost-effective imaging solutions. Utilizing refurbished equipment presents a practical option for healthcare providers to address patient needs while effectively managing expenses, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

Sustainability and Environmental Concerns: Amidst the rising focus on sustainability, the market for refurbished medical imaging equipment is experiencing positive effects due to the heightened recognition of the environmental consequences of electronic waste. By refurbishing and reusing medical imaging equipment, we can significantly reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to global sustainability goals. This driver is becoming more and more crucial as both healthcare providers and patients prioritize environmentally responsible practices.

Concerns Over Quality and Performance: One of the main challenges in the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is the concern about potential issues with quality and performance. Despite advancements in refurbishment processes, some medical professionals still have doubts about the dependability of used equipment. This concern can hinder market acceptance, particularly among institutions that prioritize state-of-the-art technology and impeccable performance.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: The refurbished medical imaging equipment market encounters considerable obstacles as a result of strict regulatory demands. Meeting different international standards and certifications can be a challenging and expensive endeavor, which can discourage smaller companies from entering the market. In addition, the current regulations may have an effect on the speed at which refurbished equipment is distributed and sold, which could potentially impact the growth of the market.

Competition from New Technologies: The fast progress of technological advancements in medical imaging presents a challenge to the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market. With the emergence of cutting-edge imaging solutions, healthcare providers may opt for investing in the latest technology, even if it comes at a higher price. This competition has the potential to reduce the market share of refurbished equipment, especially in developed regions where budget constraints are not as significant.

Geographical Dominance:

North America leads the way in the Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, thanks to its strong healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption, and favorable reimbursement policies. This dominance contributes to the growth of the market as hospitals and clinics in the United States are increasingly looking for affordable solutions. Europe is closely following the trend, with an increasing demand in countries such as Germany and the UK. Nevertheless, the healthcare systems in emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are quickly gaining ground, presenting promising growth prospects.

Key Players

The "Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, DRE Medical, Atlantis Worldwide. and more.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market into Product Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Product Type: X-ray Devices Ultrasound Systems CT Scanners MRI Equipment Others

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Application: Oncology Cardiovascular Gynecology Orthopedic Others

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by End-User: Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



