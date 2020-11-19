RÉDUIT Partners With Top UK Retailers To Offer Exclusive Black Friday Deals

RÉDUIT partners with Look Fantastic this Black Friday with exclusive bundle deals representing savings of over 100 GBP. On Black Friday itself (27 November) eagle eyed beauty fanatics can choose for two value bundles deals:

RÉDUIT One and 4 Hairpods | 189 GBP - representing a saving of 106 GBP

- Hairpods included: Precision Conditioner, LED Vapored Strength, LED Shine Diffusion, Micellar Shampoo RÉDUIT Spa + 4 Skinpods | 189 GBP - representing a saving 122 GBP

- Skinpods included: LED Clean Vapor, LED Hydro Boost, Precision Shield, Pearl Diffusion

Shop all the RÉDUIT Black Friday bundles at https://www.lookfantastic.com/brands/reduit.list from 27th November - 2nd December 2020

MANKIND x RÉDUIT EXCLUSIVE MALE BUNDLES FOR BLACK FRIDAY

The exclusive and truly sensational 'Hair Thickening Bundle' presented by RÉDUIT will be available this Black Friday (27 November).

This male-specific bundle comprises RÉDUIT One, LED Vapored Strength and LED Volume Mist for only £169 - representing a saving of 84.80 GBP.

To shop the Male RÉDUIT Hair Thickening Bundle this Black Friday go to https://www.mankind.co.uk/health-beauty/haircare.list from 27th November - 2nd December 2020.

CURRENT BODY x RÉDUIT SUPER VALUE BUNDLES FOR BLACK FRIDAY

Current Body and RÉDUIT have joined forces this Black Friday to offer exclusive skin and hair bundles, presenting savings of over 100 GBP.

RÉDUIT One and 4 Hairpods | 179 GBP - representing a saving of 106 GBP

- Hairpods included: Precision Conditioner, Vapored Strength, Shine Diffusion, Micellar Shampoo RÉDUIT Spa + 4 Skinpods | 179 GBP - representing a saving of 124 GBP

- Skinpods included: Clean Vapor, Hydro Boost, Precision Shield, Pearl Diffusion

All bundles are available at https://www.currentbody.com/products/reduit-one and are available from 27th November 2020.

ABOUT RÉDUIT:-

In French 'RÉDUIT' means 'reduced'. We reduce packaging. Amplify results. Reduce time. Amplify eﬃcacy. Reduce steps. Amplify beauty.

RÉDUIT was created with one vision: to revolutionize the everyday beauty routine. We started in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, with the dream of creating truly superior beauty products. From performance to sustainability and user-friendliness, we design products that truly elevate the everyday.

Set on raising the bar for professional and at-home beauty solutions that deliver on one simple promise:enhancing the results and experience while reducing the unnecessary.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1337805/REDUIT_Black_Friday.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170279/REDUIT_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Ms. Watt.

+38-599-365-173

SOURCE RÉDUIT