REDD Expands Growing CEEMEA Team, Names Former Kyiv Post Editor Head of Ukraine

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REDD Intelligence ("REDD"), an online fixed-income intelligence and analytics platform focused on emerging markets, today announced that award-winning journalist Ilya Timtchenko has joined as Head of Ukraine, overseeing all coverage in that region, effective immediately. Ilya is based in Kyiv and reports into David Orbay-Graves, Managing Editor of REDD Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (CEEMEA) coverage.

"We are delighted to welcome Ilya as Ukraine offers exciting opportunities for emerging market investors, both in performing high-yield credit and distressed and restructuring situations," said Orbay-Graves. "Ilya's wealth of experience analyzing and reporting on the local business environment will prove invaluable for investors to successfully navigate the dynamics in Ukraine and the region."

REDD recently announced the launch of its new CEEMEA coverage and the team has quickly grown to include reporters and analysts in London, Istanbul, Cape Town, and now Kyiv.

"This is an opportunity to shed more transparency on the country's markets and put Ukraine firmly on the radar as investors assess Ukraine's investment potential," said Timtchenko. "REDD's objective reporting will highlight the development of a free and fair market in Ukraine."

"Our success globally is a testament to our incredible talent and boots on the ground in local markets to work side-by-side with our teams in the financial centers. David is building out an all-star CEEEMA team and we have no doubt that Ilya's contribution will add invaluable and actionable intelligence for our clients," said Valeria Morozovsky Girimonte, Group CEO and Co-Founder of REDD.

Ilya Timtchenko boasts a long history of award-winning journalism in his native Ukraine, including positions as the Kyiv Post's business editor from 2017-2019 and business reporter from 2014-2016. He has also contributed to The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, and the Atlantic Council's UkraineAlert. Ilya graduated from Gordon College in Massachusetts with a double major in international affairs and economics. During his studies, Ilya concentrated his research on Ukraine's relations with the European Union and Russia, while contributing to the Kyiv Post.

About REDD Intelligence

Headquartered in New York, Risk Event Driven Distressed Intelligence (REDD Intelligence) is a leading provider of material intelligence on emerging market event driven special situations.

Through an online platform and mobile applications, REDD delivers real-time news and analytics on more than 1,400 emerging market companies. REDD's recognized team of journalists and analysts continuously reports on trading catalysts, allowing bankers, asset managers and advisers to focus on opportunities relevant to their unique market or business needs.

