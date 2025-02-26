REDBREAST SINGLE POT STILL IRISH WHISKEY TEAMS UP WITH ANDREW SCOTT & SXSW FILM & TV FESTIVAL TO SHINE A LIGHT ON HIDDEN GEMS

New research reveals that over half (60%) [1] of people admit they struggle to find unique films, as they get trapped by what's trending.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey and Andrew Scott reveal their favourite short films from this year's SXSW Film & TV Festival 2025.

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redbreast, the world's most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey*, has partnered with BAFTA winner, Golden Globes and SAG nominee, Andrew Scott, and SXSW® Film & TV Festival to shine a spotlight on films and filmmakers that deserve to be discovered. This exciting collaboration marks the launch of the 'Redbreast Unhidden' platform, part of the brand's overarching global campaign 'Quite the Find', which celebrates the thrill of discovering hidden gems, just like that first sip of Redbreast Irish Whiskey.

Redbreast Irish Whiskey partners with Andrew Scott for 'Redbreast Unhidden'

Redbreast Irish Whiskey and Andrew Scott are on a mission to help audiences discover bold, original stories by championing unique films through the new platform. To kick off Redbreast's partnership with SXSW, 'Redbreast Unhidden' will spotlight short film formats. With 68% of consumers admitting they turn a film off within 20-minutes of viewing[2], Redbreast and Andrew Scott have unveiled a carefully curated list of never seen before cinematic gems ensuring that they stand out at SXSW 2025.

As one of the most underrepresented genres in film, short film has long launched top filmmakers and actors like Andrew Scott who is celebrated not only for his captivating performances, but also for his deep connection to Ireland's rich storytelling tradition. The partnership shines a light on a unique form of creativity both in film and whiskey - celebrating authenticity and craftsmanship. Scott brings his passion and expertise in the space to the platform, curating and showcasing the work of emerging talent through his selection of short films from SXSW's hidden treasures.

Andrew Scott, Brand Ambassador for Redbreast Irish Whiskey, commented: "I'm delighted to be partnering with Redbreast on this campaign to encourage creativity and discovery worldwide. It's been really fun to be part of, especially given their initiative to encourage filmmakers of the future, whose voices need to be supported now more than ever."

Redbreast Irish Whiskey will be announcing the winner of the 'Redbreast Unhidden' Award at SXSW, which will honour one of the independent filmmakers selected by Andrew Scott whose work exemplifies creativity and original storytelling. The award winner will receive a grant to help support future projects. The brand will also host a number of experiences throughout the festival to help film fans discover something new, through screening events and a hidden speakeasy cinema-inspired bar.

Francis Román, Senior Film & TV Programming Manager at SXSW Film & TV Festival commented: "Partnering with Redbreast and Andrew Scott is an incredible opportunity to spotlight some of our SXSW 2025 Shorts Filmmakers and their remarkable talent. Our focus at SXSW is to discover, celebrate, and amplify fresh and original voices in filmmaking. For us, the beauty of programming is finding those hidden gems, and through Redbreast Unhidden, we get to champion these artists even further. By supporting short filmmaking, we're not only elevating today's storytellers. We're paving the way for future generations of filmmakers."

Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, the maker of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, commented: "Redbreast, as the world's most awarded single pot still Irish whiskey, is celebrated for its unparalleled complexity, richness, and its signature sherry cask influence. The first sip of Redbreast is a unique discovery and a feeling we are excited to share through our new partnership with the immensely talented Andrew Scott and the renowned SXSW Film & TV Festival. We invite whiskey enthusiasts and newcomers on a journey that celebrates craftsmanship, character and complexity in the creative worlds of whiskey and film."

For those film and whiskey fans not in attendance at SXSW, Redbreast Irish Whiskey and Andrew Scott will be curating film and cocktail experiences in major cities across the US and Ireland. To find out more about 'Redbreast Unhidden' and SXSW please visit www.redbreastwhiskey.com/en/redbreast-unhidden, Redbreast Irish Whiskey YouTube or follow @RedbreastIrishWhiskey on social media.

[1] The research was conducted by Censuswide with 6001 Consumers 18+ in the UK, USA and Ireland between 16.01.2025-22.01.2025. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

[2] The research was conducted by Censuswide with 6001 Consumers 18+ in the UK, USA and Ireland between 16.01.2025-22.01.2025.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628323/Redbreast_Irish_Whiskey_Andrew_Scott.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628324/Redbreast_Irish_Whiskey_Andrew_Scott_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628325/Redbreast_Irish_Whiskey_Andrew_Scott_2.jpg