Recreational Boating Market size worth USD 45.2 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Recreational Boating Market Size By Type (Outboard Boats, Inboard Boats/Stern Type Boats, Personal Watercraft Boats), By Application (Water Sports, Fishing), By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Recreational Boating Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Recreational Boating Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 30.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 45.2 Billion by the end of the forecast period.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Recreational Boating Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Recreational Boating Market Demonstrates Resilience Amidst Challenges: Market Research Report

The global recreational boating market, renowned for its vibrancy within the marine sector, is showcasing remarkable resilience amidst a dynamic landscape. A recent market research report has unveiled insights into the market's current state, drivers, and future outlook, shedding light on key players that contribute to its growth trajectory.

Market Drivers:

The recreational boating market, characterized by vessels equipped with onboard amenities for leisure activities, continues to thrive on the back of several key drivers. Rising interest in water-based activities like fishing, water sports, and sailing is propelling the global Recreational Boating Market. Manufacturers are strategically tailoring boat designs to resonate with the preferences of the Generation Z demographic, fostering an environment of innovation. Furthermore, consumers are increasingly recognizing the advantages of incorporating cutting-edge technologies into traditional boats, with features such as AI, IoT, and smart sensors elevating safety, convenience, and connectivity.

Impact of COVID-19:

The market research report also delves into the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the recreational boating industry. The initial wave of the pandemic disrupted manufacturing processes, leading to supply chain challenges and labor shortages. Exports and imports were similarly affected, resulting in scarcities of essential boat-building equipment and sub-assemblies. This situation led to extended wait times for prospective customers as manufacturers prioritized fulfilling existing orders. Additionally, the pandemic had a direct impact on service-related revenues, causing small third-party vendors to grapple with financial constraints imposed by lockdown measures.

Outlook and Recovery:

Despite these challenges, the report outlines a positive outlook for the global Recreational Boating Market. As economies cautiously reopen and individuals seek respite through recreational activities, the market is poised for gradual recovery. Manufacturers' innovative approaches and incorporation of advanced technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in reinvigorating the sector. The market's trajectory will be determined by the harmonious interplay between economic revitalization and evolving leisure preferences.

Key Players:

The report identifies key players that contribute significantly to the global recreational boating market. These include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Baja Marine, Bayliner, Boston Whaler Boats, Chaparral Boats, Inc., Grady-White Boats, Malibu, MASTERCRAFT, White River Marine Group, Sea Ray, and American Sail Inc. These industry leaders play a crucial role in shaping the market's direction through their innovations, strategies, and product offerings.

The global Recreational Boating Market stands as a testament to adaptability and resilience amidst challenges. With technology as an enabler and consumer preferences in flux, the market is poised for rejuvenation and sustained growth.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Recreational Boating Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Recreational Boating Market into Type, Application, And Geography.

Recreational Boating Market, by Type

Outboard Boats



Inboard Boats/Stern Type Boats



Personal Watercraft Boats



Sail Boats/Yachts



Inflatable Boats (Rigid Type)

Recreational Boating Market, by Application

Water Sports



Fishing

Recreational Boating Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

