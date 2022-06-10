Record-Breaking Ultra Large PV Plant With Unity Controls

LONDON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inaccess has been awarded the PPC contract one of the largest single solar PV plants in the world, a 2GW photovoltaic project in the EMEA region.

The Unity Power Plant Controller (PPC) was selected for the grid integration and overall control of this record-breaking project currently under construction. Consisting of approximately 4 million bifacial solar panels and more than 80,000 trackers, this flagship PV plant will generate enough electricity for around 160,000 homes and mitigate 2.4 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.