Recombinant Growth Factors to Account for Over 45% of Overall Demand through 2031: Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell culture supplements are the backbone of culturing methods and techniques in mammalian and microbial cell culture. Routinely performed cell-based assays and cell expansion processes require several growth factors to boost cell growth in the culture. Recombinant cell culture supplements serve an array of applications, such as stem cell research, drug discovery, oncology research, and regenerative medicine. Recombinant cell culture supplements and growth factors are used for culturing stem cells for expansion and differentiation into other cell types. Stem cell research is growing and adoption is increasing with time. Recombinant cell culture supplements such as albumin and transferrin are key components of mammalian cell culture. Increasing bioprocessing activities for production of novel biologics are likely to upswing the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market over the coming years.

These days, a majority of supplements used in research and manufacturing are produced using recombinant technology. Recombinant supplements play an important role in gene and cell therapy. Cell therapy requires to grow the cells outside the human body, i.e. in-vitro, and, recombinant cell culture supplements are inevitable for such applications. Due to rapid development within the biopharmaceutical industry, recombinant cell culture supplements are anticipated to witness significant demand through 2031.

According to a latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global recombinant cell culture supplements market was valued at US$ 441 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness an impressive CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

Key Takeaways from Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Study

Recombinant growth factors are expected to contribute more than 1/3 of the revenue share in the market.

By end user, biopharmaceutical companies will hold a major share of over 40% of the market. This sector is the most advancing as compared to other end users.

By application, stem cell therapy is expected to hold the highest market share in 2020.

North America holds over 1/3 of the global recombinant cell culture supplements market share.

Key players are focused on expanding their product portfolios and expansion at regional levels through collaborations and acquisitions.

The COVID-19 outbreak created a surge in demand for recombinant cell culture supplements, thus, accelerating growth of the market in 2020. Recombinant cell culture supplements were widely used in stem cell research and other cell-based assays performed for COVID-19 research.

The market in China is projected to be the fastest-growing, and will expand at a CAGR above 9% through 2031.

The market in China is projected to be the fastest-growing, and will expand at a CAGR above 9% through 2031. The U.S. market holds a big portion of the market revenue and accounts for more than 90% in North America.

. The market in the U.K. is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7%, while that in China is pegged at over 9%.

"Increasing drug discovery and preference for recombinant technology for bio- production will upswing the global recombinant cell culture supplements market," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Collaborations & Acquisitions Key Strategies amongst Market Players

Prominent players in the recombinant cell culture supplements market are firming their product ranges through acquisitions and reaching out to emerging markets. Increasing investments and manufacturing capacity expansion are expected to favour the growth the global market over the forecast period

For instance, Cytiva (part of GE company), in 2018, announced the increase of its yearly production capacity of cell culture supplements and media.

In July 2019 , FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific announced the expansion of a new cell culture media manufacturing facility in Europe . FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific has already over 3 production facilities in the bio production sector, and gene and cell therapy.

Various players in the recombinant cell culture supplements market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations.

One of the major acquisitions in the biopharmaceutical industry happened in 2015, when Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich to strengthen and expand its cell culture product range.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, in March 2020 , signed an agreement with Janssen to co-develop novel cancer diagnostics.

What Does the Recombinant cell culture supplements Market Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the recombinant cell culture supplements market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031, on the basis of product (recombinant growth factors, recombinant insulin, recombinant albumin, recombinant transferrin, recombinant trypsin, recombinant aprotinin, recombinant lysozyme, and others), application (stem cell therapy, gene therapy, bioprocess application, vaccine development, and others), source (animals, microorganisms, and humans), and end user (academic and research institutes, biopharmaceutical companies, cancer research centers, and contract research centers (CROs)), across seven key regions of the world.

