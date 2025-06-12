Recharge Reports Record 39% Sales Growth in 2024 and have made a Strategic Leap Into B2B

Total sales up 39% to €695 million

Net revenue up 32% to €73.6 million

EBITDA doubling to €8.1 million and net profit reaching €7.5 million

Secured €45 million acquisition financing facility from ABN AMRO

Entered 2025 with the acquisition of Giftcloud, expanding into B2B.

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recharge , the European leader in digital prepaid payment product distribution, today announced its strongest year to date, with record financial results and major strategic milestones achieved.

Recharge delivered €73.6 million net revenue for 2024 — a 32% year-on-year increase — while doubling EBITDA to €8.1 million. These results reflect the scalability of Recharge's platform and its disciplined approach to profitable growth while continuing to invest in technology, operational capabilities, and product innovation.

A key milestone was the launch of Recharge's next-generation platform, designed to scale with future market needs. The new architecture enables faster partner onboarding, deeper product personalisation, and will support the business to unlock future capabilities such as embedded finance and white-label offerings.

Recharge also progressed its application for a Payment Institution licence in the Netherlands, a move that will expand the businesses product offering with financial services to consumers across Europe.

Günther Vogelpoel, CEO of Recharge, said: "2024 was a defining year for Recharge. We reinforced our market leadership, launched foundational infrastructure for future growth, and delivered strong performance across the board. Online demand for prepaid payment solutions is accelerating as we connect top tier brands with more and more consumers — Recharge is uniquely positioned to lead this shift. With scale, profitability, and a strong pipeline of innovation, we're ready for the next phase."

Recharge entered 2025 with strong momentum, having secured a €45 million M&A facility from ABN AMRO to accelerate its inorganic growth strategy. The facility strengthens the company's ability to pursue acquisitions that expand its reach and capabilities across both B2C and B2B. It was quickly put to use with the acquisition of Giftcloud — a UK-based platform supporting businesses to grow through digital rewards. This marks Recharge's official entry into the B2B space, opening new opportunities to serve brands and businesses with digital-first solutions for customer acquisition, engagement, and rewards.

Freddy Dijkman, CFO of Recharge added: "We've achieved a step change in profitability while continuing to invest in long-term capabilities. Our financial fundamentals are strong, and the ABN AMRO facility gives us the flexibility to accelerate our M&A agenda. Expanding into B2B and regulated financial services will make our business more resilient and diversified — and we're just getting started."

Recharge now connects wellknown brands with consumers across more than 180 countries through its scalable global infrastructure. With over 16,000 digital prepaid payment products and a unified platform spanning Europe and beyond, the company continues to build the backbone for digital value distribution — supporting partners across both B2C and B2B segments with instant, secure, and compliant access to prepaid.

Press Contacts

Georgia Hanias Ecology Media +44 (0) 7812 211 403 georgiahanias@ecologymedia.co.uk Ross Cumming Recharge Group Director Corporate Affairs press@recharge.com

Images

Available Here

About Recharge

Recharge is a global prepaid payments platform that connects brands with consumers through a unified digital infrastructure. Operating across both B2C and B2B, the Group makes branded prepaid products accessible anytime, anywhere via its multi-country storefronts, including Recharge.com and Startselect.com. Following the acquisition of Giftcloud, Recharge also enables digital rewards and incentives for businesses looking to acquire, engage, and retain customers. Active in over 180 markets, Recharge is powering the global digital distribution of prepaid payments products through a single, scalable platform. For more information visit company.recharge.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597644/Recharge_Logo.jpg