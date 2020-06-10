Recent Studies Indicating CBD may be Better Therapy for Treating Anxiety Than Medical Marijuana

- Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers have been looking at more and more uses for medical marijuana in recent years. Marijuana can affect the body in many ways beyond just getting the user high. The high feeling people may experience after smoking or ingesting marijuana is due to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical compound that gives marijuana its psychoactive effects. The effects of THC do not come without risks, and long-term or frequent use has been associated several potential side effects. The scientific community has recently started examining the effect of cannabis on anxiety, and the verdict is that short-term benefits do exist. Recent articles by industry resources have said that: "As more states legalize marijuana, both for medicinal and recreational use, more and more people are turning to cannabis in hopes of managing anxiety or generalized anxiety disorder (GAD). Although scientific research in this area is still sparse, there are anecdotal and new scientific reports of marijuana creating a calming experience that temporarily relieves symptoms of anxiety for many people. Scientists at Washington State University published a study in the Journal of Affective Disorders that found that smoking cannabis can significantly reduce self-reported levels of depression, anxiety, and stress in the short term. However, repeated use doesn't seem to lead to any long-term reduction of symptoms and in some individuals may increase depression over time. Some of the benefits are that it may reduce depression in the short term, it may relieve anxiety temporarily and may reduce stress." Mentioned in today's commentary include: Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED), Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL), Champignon Brands Inc. (OTCQB: SHRMF) (CSE: SHRM), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) .

The article continued: "The central problem with using marijuana as an anxiety coping tool is that it can create a psychological dependence on the substance. CBD oil, a marijuana extract that is often dispersed under the tongue with a dropper, doesn't contain THC, so it won't give you the same mind-altering effects as marijuana. There is some beginning evidence to suggest that CBD could be helpful in the treatment of anxiety and addiction, but more clinical trials and research are needed in this area. There are many benefits attributed to CBD oil—everything from curing insomnia and improving glaucoma, to reducing inflammation and lessening anxiety. At this point, there are very few studies that have resulted in conclusive findings on the therapeutic effects of CBD. "

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTCPK: RTSL) Breaking News: Rapid Therapeutic Explores Treatment of Anxiety Utilizing Proprietary Delivery System for Psilocybin and CBD - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories (the "Company" or "RTSL"), a fully-reporting company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is an innovative biotech company specializing in aerosol delivery of cannabinoids to the systemic blood stream though the pulmonary route of administration. RTSL manufacturers white label products as well as its own branded metered dose inhalers (MDI) under the RxoidTM name using proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids such as CBD and/or CBG. CBD is legal for human consumption in Texas and many other states and foreign countries. RTSL is also testing CBN blends and psilocybin where legal. RTSL is unique in the MDI industry in that they do not use "full spectrum" oil or any other excipient not approved for human inhalation. RTSL's MDI are made using FDA listed cans, valves, actuators, propellant and excipients.1 RTSL uses no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in its products. RTSL is certified by CMDICB with respect to manufacturing of their MDI.

Everyday life involves dealing with anxiety. However, recent events have increased anxiety in the general population. For instance, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) the current coronavirus outbreak is triggering increased general anxiety disorder (GAD). https://adaa.org/finding-help/coronavirus-anxiety-helpful-resources.

Although RTSL makes no therapeutic claims about any of its proprietary blends of cannabinoids, a 2015 analysis of multiple studies concluded that cannabinoids including CBD is a promising treatment for numerous forms of anxiety, including social anxiety disorder (SAD), panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, GAD, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). (RTSL notes these studies although promising generally relied upon preclinical studies and not controlled clinical trials).

A National Center for Biotechnology Information published article stated – "Cannabinoids induce diverse responses on anxiety- and fear-related behaviors. Generally, low doses tend to induce anxiolytic-like effects, whereas high doses often cause the opposite. Inhibition of endocannabinoid degradation seems to circumvent these biphasic effects by enhancing CB1 receptor signaling in a temporarily and spatially restricted manner, thus reducing anxiety-like behaviors." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21309120. However, this article references THC which is anxiogenic and therefore not a good candidate for potential anxiety treatment modalities.

In contrast, "CBD given alone has anxiolytic properties, particularly under circumstances or in response to stimuli which normally provoke anxiety." This makes cannabidiol (CBD) an attractive candidate for therapeutic treatment of anxiety and fear-related disorders.

Although much additional research is needed, some clinical studies with humans have been promising in reduction of anxiety. Such studies clearly need additional testing related to dosing which involves pharmacokinetic oversight and control. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpsyg.2019.02466/full Read the full Press Release and more for RTSL at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-rtsl

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED) recently announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full twelve-month fiscal year ended March 31 , 2020. The Company is also sharing details of its new strategic plan aimed at winning in priority markets and categories and executing a path to profitability. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. The fourth quarter and full twelve-month fiscal year 2020 financial results presented in this press release have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

"Through the COVID-19 pandemic we have worked hard to ensure the health and well-being of our teams and customers and the continuity of our business. During this time, our team has rolled out our exciting new cannabis-infused beverages and vape products in Canada and a portfolio of CBD products in the US," shared CEO David Klein . "True to key priorities that I have outlined for Canopy, we have taken steps to align our capacity with the current market demand and focus our resources against the core markets with the largest and most tangible near-term profit opportunity."

Champignon Brands Inc. (SHRMF) (SHRM.CN) a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, recently announced it has selected Toronto-based Dalriada Drug Discovery Inc. ("Dalriada") to advance its new chemical entity ("NCE") IP portfolio as it pertains to ketamine and psilocybin/psilicin molecular scaffolds.

Dalriada, a leading contract research organization (CRO) in the drug discovery space, will lead Champignon's new drug discovery programs in the NCE arena and further provide integrated R&D support to accelerate the Company's existing preclinical assets and ongoing development of proprietary delivery platforms. The Company anticipates that through this partnership, a robust pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets with strong IP protection will be delivered.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) a leading licensed producer of cannabis, recently announced that it has entered into a multi-year agreement for supply of dried flower to one of Israel's largest and most established medical cannabis producers, Canndoc Ltd. ("Canndoc"), a subsidiary of InterCure Ltd.

Canndoc has been a pioneer in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for more than 12 years. Its GMP-approved medical cannabis products are sold in pharmacies in Israel, and it holds international cultivation and distribution agreements in the European Union and Canada.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF) (NEO: MMED) is supporting and collaborating on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating LSD for the treatment of cluster headaches at University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab. The Phase 2 trial began recruiting patients in early January and has commenced treating patients with LSD.

MindMed is the leading neuro-pharmaceutical company for psychedelic inspired medicines and previously formed an ongoing R&D collaboration with the University Hospital Basel's Liechti Lab, the leading global clinical research laboratory for LSD, to evaluate multiple therapeutic uses of psychedelics and next-gen psychedelic therapies. This new development is part of the collaboration and Dr Matthias Liechti is serving as principal investigator of the clinical trial.

