Recast Revolutionises Digital Monetisation with RecastPay, a Universal Media Wallet

A frictionless, digital wallet enabling media owners to sell any media direct-to-consumer at any price—without subscriptions

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Recast is redefining the way consumers access digital media through the launch of RecastPay - a universal wallet that empowers media owners to sell any digital item - videos, podcasts, articles, AI tools and beyond - directly to any consumer at any price, from £0.01 to £100 per transaction.

Every transaction is powered by RecastPay -- a universal micropayment wallet that integrates seamlessly into any platform with no upfront costs, providing consumers with flexible, subscription-free purchasing power.

With the introduction of Recast's API, RecastPay can be integrated into any platform, enabling media owners to offer consumers seamless, flexible access to any digital item directly from their platforms, offering a subscription-free alternative that complements existing monetisation strategies.

Recast's Affiliate & Content Syndication engine empowers media owners to amplify their reach and revenue by incentivising affiliates, brands, and consumers to promote their content. What sets Recast apart is its unique affiliate engine, which allows anyone—from fans and influencers to celebrities—to promote destinations or specific products, while permitted third parties can act as sellers. Both the promoters and sellers earn an instant share of each referred transaction. In today's crowded direct-to-consumer market, this model enables media owners to expand marketing and distribution at no cost, all while retaining full control over their inventory and revenue streams.

"This marks a turning point for the media industry," said Andy Meikle, Founder & CEO of Recast. "Consumers are demanding flexibility, and the traditional 'all-or-nothing' subscription model is failing. RecastPay empowers media owners to adapt — unlocking new revenue streams across all formats, from video and articles to AI tools and interactive experiences — with a solution that meets audiences where they are: ready to engage, and ready to pay on their own terms."

Since 2018, Recast has led the charge in micropayment technology, helping sports and entertainment rights holders unlock new revenue from video content. The problem was clear: rising subscriptions were locking out fans, and traditional paywalls weren't working, but this challenge extends beyond sports. Across all media, a small fraction of users convert via subscriptions—39% of people in the UK will cancel a subscription this year. With subscriptions and ad models under pressure, media owners need a smarter way to monetise content. RecastPay provides a solution, enabling media owners to capitalise on the booming micropayment economy, which Statista predicts will reach £323 billion by 2028.

"The demand for flexible content access is accelerating," Meikle added. "Media owners using Recast's media monetisation solution have seen an average 15.2% conversion-to-cash rate—proving that consumers are willing to pay when given the choice. RecastPay extends this success across all media types, enabling businesses to maximise reach, revenue, and audience engagement."

With RecastPay, media owners can monetise fan consumption at any price point, from microtransactions to high-value purchases,creating new revenue opportunities without relying on rigid paywalls or ad saturation.

The significance of RecastPay's growth potential for media owners has already been recognised with a recent shortlisting for Technology Company of the Year at the British Business Awards 2025 amongst global multinationals like Dell and Hewlett Packard. This recognition further demonstrates Recast's innovative technology and scalable business model.

Recast Highlights and Features:

Monetise Any Digital Asset – Whether it's articles, sports streams, premium videos, AI-powered tools, or educational content, RecastPay enables instant revenue generation from £0.01 to £100 per transaction. Earnings are instantly distributed (net of tax and fees) to relevant stakeholders based on predefined rules on each inventory item, ensuring fair, transparent and immediate revenue sharing with partners and collaborators.

Increase Conversions & Engagement – Attract younger, digital-native audiences with a low-friction, pay-as-you-go model designed to drive engagement and retention.

Affiliate & Syndication Engine – Anyone - fans, influencers, celebrities etc - can promote a destination or specific product and earn an instant share of each referred transaction. Permitted third parties can act as sellers on behalf of others, also earning instantly per transaction.

Engineered For Data & Marketing Insights – Brands can fund users' wallets to offer discounted access to content in exchange for solicited actions, such as data sharing or opting into marketing. This creates new opportunities for audience engagement and monetisation while strengthening relationships between brands, creators, and consumers.

As Recast continues to pioneer the future of media monetisation, RecastPay empowers media owners to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape by offering consumers the flexibility they demand. With its frictionless, subscription-free model, Recast is setting a new standard for how content is accessed, valued, and monetised.

About Recast

Recast is a premium fintech solution offering media monetisation options that unlocks new revenue for media owners by enabling them to sell any digital media or asset direct-to-consumers, on their own platforms or via affiliates, at any price - from £0.01 to £100. Every transaction is powered by RecastPay — a universal media wallet that integrates seamlessly into any platform with no upfront costs, providing consumers with flexible, subscription-free purchasing power.

Recast's proprietary affiliate and syndication engine allows media owners to incentivise approved third parties to promote and sell their media, with revenue instantly distributed to all stakeholders. Recast's integrated data and marketing tools, help media owners understand audience behaviour, optimise content performance, and engage directly with consumers to drive maximum value.

Based in Edinburgh and backed by US VC Morpheus Ventures, Recast is redefining how media is valued and monetised.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654597/Recast_Landscape_Teal_RGB_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654598/Recast_Graphic_PNG.jpg