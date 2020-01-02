Really Simple Systems Named Finalist in 2019-20 Cloud Awards

PETERSFIELD, England, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems has been declared a finalist in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

Categories for the 2019-20 Cloud Awards include "Security Innovation of the Year," "Best Software as a Service," and "Best Cloud Automation Solution." Really Simple Systems has been shortlisted in the category "CRM Cloud Solution of the Year."

Since 2011, The Cloud Awards program has sought to champion excellence and innovation in cloud computing. Entries are accepted throughout the globe and across multiple industry sectors.

John Paterson, founder and CEO at Really Simple Systems commented "To be shortlisted for our work in this international program is not only an honour, but clear recognition of the successes and customer satisfaction we strive to achieve with leading cloud technologies."

Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams, said "Really Simple Systems has recognised the importance of adopting and pioneering leading cloud technologies in order to deliver outstanding client success, which is why they're a deserving finalist in the Cloud Awards program.

"The Cloud Awards team already had a near-impossible task sorting the exceptional from the excellent and the bleeding-edge from the cutting-edge. Weighing both proven successes and exceptional promise across several unique categories is a constant challenge.

"We see organisations not only adopting leading technologies, but constantly innovating and leveraging their expertise to provide unprecedented levels of customer satisfaction.

"We've seen a big uptick in businesses deserving recognition for their work in cloud automation, cloud security and mobile solutions. We expect these to be huge growth areas in the coming years."

The full shortlist can be viewed here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/.

Final winners will be announced on Thursday 30 January 2020.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organisational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organisations from across the globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1060644/Cloud_Awards_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Really Simple Systems

