Really Simple Systems Launches Pricing in New Zealand Dollars

International CRM software provider includes pricing packages in New Zealand Dollars

PETERSFIELD, England, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the launch of its CRM price plans in New Zealand Dollars.

Established in 2006, the popular developer for small businesses CRM software has changed its pricing strategy in recognition of the growing market in New Zealand, and in response to customer demand.

Really Simple Systems' founder and CEO, John Paterson, explained, "We've seen dramatic growth in the sales of our CRM software in New Zealand and this has prompted the introduction of local currency pricing."

Simon Hubbard, Really Simple Systems' regional Sales Director for Australia and New Zealand commented, "This is an exciting development for CRM sales in New Zealand. The big US tech companies still take a provincial view to overseas markets, customers don't want to have to commit to a monthly subscription in a foreign currency that fluctuates every month."

The new pricing strategy went live from January 2020 and is available across all the CRM price plans. Really Simple Systems offers three CRM packages, Starter, Professional and Enterprise, addressing the needs and budgets of small and mid-sized businesses from start-up to high growth teams.

Prices start at just NZ$20 per user per month for the Starter plan.

The company also offers two add-on modules for email marketing and service desk software, providing everything a small business needs to manage their sales, marketing and customer support.

Notes for Editors

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM software. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for email marketing and customer service, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

