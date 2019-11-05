Really Simple Systems CRM Launches VoIP Telephony Integration

PETERSFIELD, Hampshire, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud CRM vendor, Really Simple Systems, has today announced the release of a VoIP integration development for its software. This is the fourth CRM enhancement released by the company in the last month and more are planned to follow.

The VoIP integration enables incoming calls to be automatically matched to a client's CRM records, displaying the appropriate Contact or Account record to the call operator. This gives immediate visibility of the caller's details and their account history.

The CRM integration is compatible with most VoIP software and is easily configured using a URL link to connect the two systems.

Really Simple Systems CEO, John Paterson commented, "Traditionally it has been difficult to integrate VoIP systems with cloud applications, but the new generation of VoIP software is now built with cloud in mind."

The integration works when an incoming telephone call is received, presenting a string of numbers, with no spaces, to the CRM. The system then searches the CRM across all the telephone fields to find a match. When a match it found it displays the relevant screen to the user.

Paterson continues, "At Really Simple Systems we are committed to using technology to help our customers become be more agile and productive. Our ethos is about taking complex applications and making them simple and affordable and this new VoIP integration does just that."

CRM VoIP telephony integration is included as standard in the company's Professional and Enterprise plans.

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com/blog/launching-voip-integration/

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, its customers range from single user start-ups to 200 user systems, including the Red Cross, the Royal Academy of Arts, the British Museum and NHS. Featuring integrated modules for marketing and customer support, Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542735/RSS_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.reallysimplesystems.com



SOURCE Really Simple Systems