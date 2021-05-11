REAL LEATHER. STAY DIFFERENT. A campaign that champions young talent and innovation in leather design around the world

Real Leather. Stay Different. supports the work of young designers, with a focus on innovation and craftsmanship. Using leather as their main material, it paves the way for the next generation of tastemakers and trendsetters, whilst promoting the choice of leather as a natural, organic, durable and ultimately bio-degradable by-product of the meat and dairy industry. This will help build a more sustainable fashion industry built on long-lasting slow fashion materials, cutting waste and reducing our reliance on synthetics.

Here, Real Leather. Stay Different. introduces a selection of the competition finalists' most transformative ideas. By showcasing their products, it will inspire a whole new generation of designers to think and act more sustainably. Whether it is footwear, clothing, accessories or furniture, the focus is on innovation, practicality, and commerciality, but above all it needs to be visually striking.

Some of the entries from finalists in China, Taiwan and Italy display highly skilled, technical and modern designs. From a bionic shoe design inspired by octopus tentacles to a spectacular leather chair made to 'blend sense and experience', via a beautifully designed full-length coat illustrating the devastating effects of global warming, every single object shows off leather's exceptional properties: strong enough to carry the weight of a human body, elastic and flexible to be folded and moulded into intricate shapes and warm and durable to protect from the elements. The top entries also showcase a wide range of techniques including leather carving, moulding, deconstructing, and dyeing as well as 3D printing.

These talented young designers showed craft and imagination in the way they used leather, reinterpreting traditional uses in an exciting way, and based on current trends. Leather is not only a well-established material in the world of fashion, but it is also a stylish and fun material to use, as demonstrated by this artistic new generation of design talents.

To discover more new design talents, visit www.chooserealleather.com which will showcase international competition finalists this summer. The best entries will be assessed by the following expert judges: Katie Greenyer, Creative Director for the Pentland Group, Mike Adler, Fashion Stylist, and Milan Miladinov, Art Director at Rollacoaster Magazine. The winner will be invited to travel to London (COVID-19 safety measures apply) to attend the cover shoot and see their winning design featured on the cover of Rollacoaster Magazine.

