ReadyWise UK Joins Forces with Mountain Warehouse to Revolutionize Emergency Preparedness in United Kingdom

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise UK has officially partnered with Mountain Warehouse, the UK's leading outdoor retailer, to deliver trusted emergency food supplies to households, institutions, and businesses across the country. The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to enhancing emergency preparedness—whether on outdoor adventures or in daily life.

With unpredictability becoming the norm in 2025, preparedness has never been more critical. From flooding and power outages to other unforeseen events, having reliable emergency provisions is essential. ReadyWise's high-quality, long-lasting food supplies are designed to provide peace of mind and practical support during times of crisis.

"Preparedness is at the heart of every expedition," said Rob Holder, Marketplace Category Manager at Mountain Warehouse. "As the leading platform for outdoor gear and apparel—from walking and cycling to camping and skiing—we believe ReadyWise's offering aligns perfectly with our values. This partnership enables us to better serve families, institutions, and organisations by helping them prepare the unexpected."

Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK, added: "We're proud to team up with Mountain Warehouse to expand access to our emergency food kits. This partnership is about more than products—it's about empowering people to act, plan, and protect themselves and others in times of need."

Whether you're setting out into the wild or safeguarding your home, civilian readiness is a defining priority in 2025. Explore a comprehensive range of emergency preparedness solutions by visiting readywise.co.uk and mountainwarehouse.com.

About ReadyWise UK

ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and London, UK, is a leading producer of freeze dried emergency food supplies with a shelf-life of up to 25 years, committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and nutritious options for individuals, businesses, and institutions facing unexpected challenges. Please visit https://readywise.co.uk to learn more.

About Mountain Warehouse

Mountain Warehouse Limited is a British outdoor retailer selling equipment for hiking, camping, skiing, cycling, running and fitness. Mountain Warehouse is the largest marketplace in UK for outdoor activities and has more than 330 stores in the UK, Europe, New Zealand and North America. Mountain Warehouse was first established in 1997 by founder Mark Neale and now operates over 350 stores across the globe, serving over 4 million outdoor-loving customers a year. Mountain Warehouse has been operating stores in the U.S. for over 10 years. The outdoor retailer caters for an extensive range of outdoor activities, including walking, running, cycling, camping and skiing, with a wide range of equipment and clothing for the whole family. Mountain Warehouse is focused on offering a growing customer base the best gear and the best service at the best prices and keeping them warm and dry whatever the weather. Please visit https://mountainwarehouse.com to learn more.

