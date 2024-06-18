Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food Market to Expand at 5.7% CAGR, Reaching $800.6 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Leading Organizations Replying on Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food to Combat Malnutrition Worldwide

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent industry report from Fact.MR, the global Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food Market will reach $459.9 million by 2024. The revenue from RUTF sales is expected to grow at a rate of 5.7% annually from 2024 to 2034, driven by increased efforts to combat malnutrition. By 2034, the market size for RUTF is projected to exceed $800.6 million globally.

Increased demand for solid RUTF products is attributed to their easy availability in the form of candy bars, biscuits, and powder. Thereby, it is comparatively easier for individuals to consume them directly or even with drinking water for use as a porridge. These therapeutic products are comparatively easy to carry and help in meeting the nutritional requirements of those who require them the most.

The United States is one of the prominent countries actively involved in the manufacturing as well as supply of ready-to-use therapeutic food products. Growing emphasis on home-based treatment for severe and moderate malnourished children is driving demand for RUTF globally.

Key Takeaway from Market Study:

North America is evaluated to account for a share of 24.3% of global market revenue by 2034.

is evaluated to account for a share of 24.3% of global market revenue by 2034. Worldwide demand for solid RUTF products is analyzed to increase at 5.5% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 310.6 million by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. United National International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is forecasted to account for a 32.9% share of global market revenue by 2034-end.

Sales of ready-to-use therapeutic food in Japan are forecasted to rise at a 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

are forecasted to rise at a 6.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Demand for RUTF products in South Korea is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

"Leading market players are investing in R&D to uncover more effective and affordable ingredients that can be used as raw materials in RUTF to decrease the overall costs of final products," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Active Contribution of United National International Children's Emergency Fund in Combating Malnutrition

Worldwide demand for RUTF products from UNICEF is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a market value of US$ 263.4 million by 2034-end. UNICEF is actively working at the forefront against malnutrition and hunger among the global pediatric population. It is procuring a noteworthy amount of RUTF for fulfilling the nutritional needs of needy people globally. In addition, it is also working to establish therapeutic centers for saving lives and supporting families in poverty-stricken regions and countries.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key suppliers of ready-to-use therapeutic food are Insta Products, Diva Nutritional Products, GC Rieber Compact AS, Power Foods Tanzania, GC Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Hilina, Inno Faso, Nuflower Foods and Nutrition Pvt., Samil Industrial, Kaira District Cooperative, and Tabatchnik Fine Foods.

Regional Insights: North America, China, and Japan Set for Significant Growth by 2034

According to a newly published study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, North America is projected to capture 24.3% of the global market share by 2034. The United States stands out as a key player in the North American region, actively engaged in the production and supply of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Foods (RUTF) products.

China is projected to hold 47.5% of the East Asian market revenue share by the end of 2034. This growth is driven by increased demand for ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) products, supported by government initiatives providing funding for children suffering from malnutrition and other health issues. Additionally, the Chinese government is launching new programs to combat malnutrition among children.

Japan is expected to contribute 29.4% of the East Asian market share by 2034. The steady increase in demand for RUTF in Japan is attributed to the rising production of supplement products to meet nutritional needs. Moreover, the growing use of RUTF products due to hectic lifestyles is encouraging manufacturers to develop nutrient-rich options.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ready-to-use therapeutic food market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (solid [powder/blends, biscuits/bars], paste, drinkable) and end-user (United National International Children's Emergency Fund [UNICEF], World Food Program [WEP], government organizations, non-government organizations [NGOs]), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

