Ready to Ride: Ford and N+ Unleash Bronco and Mustang Inspired E-Bikes
07 Aug, 2024, 10:00 GMT
DEARBORN, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford Bronco and Ford Mustang are two of the most exciting vehicles available with four wheels. Now, Ford and N+ – a leader in cycling technology – bring the spirit and performance of Bronco and Mustang to two wheels through a lineup of officially licensed e-bike models.
"We know the passion and thrill that gets unlocked when people get behind the wheel of a Bronco and Mustang," said Tyler Hill, Ford global brand licensing manager. "These new e-bikes will allow more people to experience the adventurous spirit of a Bronco and the exhilaration of a Mustang from the moment they grip the handlebars."
Bronco E-Bike: Built Wild® with Capability and Performance
The Bronco e-bike, inspired by the rugged performance and design of the Bronco SUV, features a powerful 750W hub-mounted motor that generates 85 Nm of torque. Designed with a G.O.A.T.™ (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) inspired dual suspension system and a comfortable motorcycle-style seat, this e-bike offers a riding experience that mirrors the adventurous spirit of the Bronco.
Key Features:
- 750W* Hub-Mounted Motor: Provides 85 Nm of torque for unparalleled performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)
- Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Delivers superior braking performance for enhanced control.
- Pirelli Tires and Running Lights: Grippy Pirelli Scorpion Enduro M hardwall 27.5" x 2.6" tires and bright lights for improved visibility.
- Motorcycle-Inspired Seat: Offers enhanced rider comfort and style
- Full-Color LCD Panel: Integrated seamlessly into the handlebars, providing real-time information including speed, battery life, and range
The Bronco eBike starts at $4,500 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Area 51.
Mustang E-Bikes: Adrenaline Chasers: this is your Wake-up Call
Marking the Mustang's 60th anniversary, Ford introduces two Mustang bikes. This pair of ponies bring the celebrated performance-driven design and technology of the Mustang sports car to e-bikes, with handling that mimics the iconic sports car.
Key Features:
- 750W Hub-Mounted Motors: Both models provide 85 Nm of torque for exceptional performance. 28 MPH top assist speed** with approximately 60 miles of range*** on just a 3.5 hr charge time (subject to external elements, driving behaviors, maintenance and battery age)
- Four-Piston Hydraulic Brakes: Ensures maximum safety with robust braking capabilities
- Full-Color LCD Panel: Provides real-time information including speed, battery life, and range, inspired by the Mustang's driver display.
- Limited Edition Availability: The Mustang 60th Anniversary Edition will be available exclusively through Ford dealers in limited quantities.
The Mustang eBike starts at $4,000 MSRP. For an additional $390, customers can choose from 10 additional color options beyond standard Carbonized Gray Metallic
Ordering for both eBikes begins today at www.ford-bikes.com with deliveries expected later this year.
