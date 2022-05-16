Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea and Coffee Market Worth $167.88 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ready to drink tea and coffee market size is expected to reach USD 167.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Acceptance of ready-to-drink tea and coffee products as healthier substitutes to carbonated soft drinks and instant energy provided by them are factors expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global market in 2021. Consumers in the region are becoming increasingly health-conscious and choosing healthy beverages over soft drinks, which is supplementing the market growth.

Branding efforts and clever marketing strategies implemented by RTD manufacturers are attracting consumers of various age groups. Though Millennials are the market's major consumers, the overall working population is also shifting to these trending beverages.

Ready to Drink Tea And Coffee Market Growth & Trends

The introduction of new flavors in these product categories is projected to give a tremendous boost to the overall market growth. For instance, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc., an agricultural cooperative, launched Ocean Spray Brew in January 2020. The drink contains real fruit juice and cold brew coffee and is available in two flavors: Cranberry Lemonade and Cranberry Blueberry.

The demand for ready-to-drink coffee is projected to rise swiftly on account of familiarity with taste and easy availability. The glass bottle segment held a significant share in the market and is anticipated to expand at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Multiple companies use glass bottles for packaging so consumers can see the product content from the outside. Also, consumers are inclining toward eco-friendly glass bottles.

The online segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR in the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Global e-commerce retail sales are expected to witness substantial gains in the coming years on account of the rising consumer spending, growing internet penetration, and use of smartphones, as well as the wide availability of these products on online platforms.

Millennials are amongst the largest consumers of ready-to-drink beverages and are highly influenced by social media personalities. Hence, several companies are roping in influencers in the branding of their products, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. The market is consolidated in nature with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.

Ready to Drink Tea And Coffee Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the ready to drink tea and coffee market based on product, packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

RTD Tea

Black



Green



Fruit



Kombucha



Others

RTD Coffee

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market - Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Canned

Glass Bottle

PET Bottle

Others

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food Service

Online

Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 -2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players in the Ready to Drink Tea and Coffee Market

Suntory Holdings Limited

Nestlé

The Coca Cola Company

Unilever

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

PepsiCo

Starbucks Coffee Company

Monster Energy Company

Danone

AriZona Beverages USA

