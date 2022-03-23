Readly partners with Three, one of the UK's leading mobile operators

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Readly, the European leader in digital magazine and newspaper subscriptions, has teamed up with Three, one of the UK's largest mobile operators and provider of the UK's Fastest 5G Network to offer Three customers a unique offer for unlimited digital magazine and newspaper reading.

The partnership involves Readly, who offer "all-you-can-read" access to 6,300 digital magazines and newspapers in one app, providing Three UK customers with two months of free reading then fifteen percent off the monthly subscription of £9.99.

Three+ customers will be able to read Readly's portfolio of newspapers which have recently grown to include The Guardian, Daily Express, Metro, The Independent and the Daily Mirror and many of the UK's most popular magazines to inspire, entertain and inform them wherever they may be.

Rob Hanlon, Global Partnerships Director at Readly said: "We are delighted to partner with Three, a brand who shares our values of innovation and industry leadership. In a world post-covid, many switched-on brands are looking to reward their customers by giving them something to enhance their life - Readly is the perfect fit. Consumers use Readly to be up to date with latest news and view and replace aimless scrolling with meaningful moments of relaxation. I am sure Three UK customers will enjoy reading the breadth of magazines and newspapers offered through our app on their mobile or tablet."

During 2021, 140 brand partners teamed up with Readly to entertain, engage and retain their customers with digital access to leading titles. Furthermore, 210,000 digital issues were read 120 million times on the Readly platform.

Andrew Foy, director of New Products and Propositions, at Three said: "The Three+ app has a great range of offers for our customers and has been well received since it launched last year. This latest offer is perfect for all the news junkies out there, who can get a range of resources in one place for a flat fee."

The unique offer will be brought to Three's 9.7 million customers as part of the Three+ Rewards app. An average Three customer uses 3.5 times more mobile data than the industry average and its network today covers 99% of the UK population

The next phase in Readly's partnership plan will include high profile brand partners across the travel and retail sector announced over the coming months.

Visit www.readly.com for more information.

For more details contact:

Kate Tegelaars, UK Press Lead

kate.tegelaars@readly.com / 07879 818 711



About Readly

Readly is the European category leader for digital magazines. The company offers a digital subscription service that lets customers have unlimited access to 7,500 magazines and newspapers including the catalogue of ePresse. Readly has subscribers in more than 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with 1200 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the magazine and newspaper industry. In 2021, revenues amounted to SEK 466 million. Since September 2020, the Readly share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Midcap. For more information, please visit https//corporate.readly.com.

About Three

Three launched in 2003 as the UK's first 3G only network, laying its foundations as the network that was born to be different. Today Three is a connectivity company that connects people to people, people to things and things to things and has 9.5 million customers.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Readly