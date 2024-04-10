Readly joins the National Pharmacy Association's Your Health Your Pharmacy campaign to promote wellbeing

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Readly, the European market leader in digital magazines and newspapers, is supporting the National Pharmacy Association's (NPA) Your Health Your Pharmacy campaign to promote health and wellbeing and reduce pressure on the National Health Service.

The UK wide campaign will encourage the public to make fuller use of pharmacies for advice and treatment of common illnesses. As part of the campaign, Readly will communicate the benefits of reading magazines and newspapers for an active brain, lifelong learning, curiosity and education around topics relevant to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign will reach over 3.4 million consumers in its first year with the goal of enhancing public health and reducing pressure on the National Health Service (NHS). Readly will contribute to the dissemination of health and wellness information through free access to its digital magazine and newspaper platform where health conscious consumers can read all the latest news, features and health and wellbeing tips from the 7,700 titles on the app.

Around 1.6 million people visit a pharmacy in England every day. Readly aims to empower individuals to take charge of their health by finding inspiration and gaining knowledge from the breadth of titles on the platform including health, nutrition, lifestyle and hobby magazines, as well as newspapers.

"We are proud to support the NPA's Your Health, Your Pharmacy campaign in its important mission to educate the public around healthy choices and enhance public health and wellbeing. The importance of reading and its benefits on wellness sit at the very core of our mission. We recognize the vital role that journalism plays in empowering individuals and look forward to welcoming new readers across the UK to the Readly app, where they can explore a diverse array of magazines authored by talented journalists worldwide. From insightful interviews with life coaches, training tips or medical news, to challenging puzzles and nutritious recipes, the editorial content on our platform serves as an abundant source of knowledge and inspiration for cultivating a healthy, active mind and lifestyle," says Marie-Sophie von Bibra, Chief Marketing Officer at Readly.

Latest research from Readly reveals that 85 percent of Brits consider themselves to be 'lifelong learners'. The main reasons for wanting to learn something new are related to improving brain health, mental wellbeing and enjoyment.

41 percent of people in the YouGov research reported that consuming quality journalism increasesd their knowledge and understanding. Sixty percent of people said they read to reduce stress and 30 percent believe that reading has helped inspire hobbies and interests.

"We are delighted to welcome Readly to our campaign, to promote the use of pharmacies for health and wellness advice. With Readly's contribution, we can better leverage the power of journalism to educate and inspire the public about the importance of staying informed and engaged in their health journey," says Andrew Roberts, Head of Publishing Operations for the National Pharmacy Association's Your Health Your Pharmacy initiative.

Top benefits of reading:

Think and feel better - Creating a healthy cortex by stimulating and training the brain can help us to think and feel better. Avid readers experience 30 percent less memory loss and have the least physical signs of dementia. The more we read and learn, the more the brain increases its cognitive functioning. Stay health informed and educated - Helps keep up to date with the latest health issues and advice on leading a healthy lifestyle through research, tips from experts, debunking myths and false information and features designed to help stay in optimum health. Reading quality journalism helps spark curiosity - 60 percent of people explore new titles upon joining the Readly app. Readers delve into captivating stories, are introduced to new perspectives, meet intriguing personalities and gain insights into the world around them. Reduces stress and promotes mental wellbeing - Reading for escapism and relaxation can help to momentarily detach from reality, allowing the reader to deep delve into the content they are reading and give the mind a break from stress and anxiety. Inspiration for hobbies - Reading around a hobby and inspiring new ones provides an avenue for self-expression, creativity, and exploration, allowing individuals to unwind, recharge, and find a sense of purpose beyond the demands of daily life.

Readly is offering two months of free reading to its platform as part of the collaboration with the National Pharmacy Association's Your Health Your Pharmacy campaign. Pharmacy patients can access the offer via https://gb.readly.com/brain.

For media enquiries:

For more details contact: kate.tegelaars@readly.com or 07879 818 711

References:

Pharmacy visits NHS England, see link: https://digital.nhs.uk/services/podac/pharmacy

Research by YouGov for Readly, sample 2018 UK respondents, fieldwork dates: 22 August-1 September 2023

Remaining Mentally Active May Delay Dementia Onset, Rush 2021, see link: https://www.rush.edu/news/remaining-mentally-active-may-delay-dementia-onset

About Readly

Readly is the European category leader for digital magazines. The company offers a digital subscription service that gives customers unlimited access to 7,700 magazines and newspapers. Readly has subscribers in more than 50 countries and content available in 17 different languages. In collaboration with 1200 publishers worldwide, Readly is digitising the magazine and newspaper industry. In 2023, revenues amounted to SEK 677 million. The Readly share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit https://corporate.readly.com

About the National Pharmacy Association

The National Pharmacy Association is the representative voice of independent community pharmacies across the UK and a leading provider of services to the entire sector. Our aim is to support independent community pharmacies to succeed professionally and commercially for the benefit of their patients. As a not-for-profit organisation we are committed to reinvesting in service provision.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/readly/r/readly-joins-the-national-pharmacy-association-s-your-health-your-pharmacy-campaign-to-promote-wellb,c3941835

The following files are available for download: