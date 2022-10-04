RCSI Bahrain Alumni Community on the rise in UK

BUSAITEEN, Bahrain, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Medical University of Bahrain (RCSI Bahrain) hosted a reunion at the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) in London, United Kingdom, for its alumni working in the United Kingdom, with a ceremony attended by 90 Alumni.

RCSI Bahrain Alumni Reunion at Royal Society of Medicine- UK

In August 2022, RCSI Bahrain celebrated a record number of students and alumni matching the UK Foundation Programme, with 96 matched into Foundation Year 1 and 15 into Foundation Year 2 and Core Training positions. The ceremony provided an opportunity for both those who are well-established and those who had recently started working to network and share memories and experiences with their colleagues and faculty.

With the opportunity to connect with alumni, Professor Sameer Otoom, President of RCSI Bahrain led a feedback session and discussed new ideas and initiatives with the alumni. Professor Otoom commented, "I am delighted to witness the advancements made by our alumni working in the UK and the impact they have made through their roles as healthcare leaders. Since 2010, RCSI Bahrain has 282 alumni from more than 30 nationalities currently working in the UK, making the UK the most prominent destination for our alumni community after Bahrain. Therefore, as part of RCSI Bahrain's ongoing commitment towards our alumni, we are pleased to collaborate with the Royal Society of Medicine to support first year graduates in their career development."

RCSI Bahrain medical graduates can apply directly for registration with the General Medical Council (GMC) in the United Kingdom through the Relevant European Qualification (REQ) pathway, thanks to the recent exemption from the Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) licensing examination awarded to RCSI Bahrain graduates. This eases the process of accessing internship and postgraduate training opportunities for all RCSI Bahrain medical graduates in the UK, regardless of their nationality.

Dr Faateh Khan (Class of 2021) who is currently a Foundation Year 2 trainee at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, Norfolk, commented on the reunion event, "Community has always been one of RCSI Bahrain's most endearing traits and this reunion event provided alumni in the UK an opportunity to see familiar faces, make new connections and share stories of our experiences working with the NHS so far. The membership with the Royal Society of Medicine provides a wealth of resources for medical students and junior doctors alike. I most recently attended one of their lecture series on adapting to being a junior doctor and approaching acute medical presentations in a typical NHS setting, which I found very informative and well-presented."

The RCSI Bahrain alumni network now consists of over 2,700 practising professionals in over 30 countries. Our efforts in creating a diverse body of internationally-trained medical professionals will enhance the knowledge base, research and quality of healthcare services for the benefit of all patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and beyond.

About RCSI Bahrain

RCSI Bahrain is a constituent university of RCSI, which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,300 across Schools of Medicine; Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research.

For more information, please visit www.rcsi.com/bahrain

RCSI Bahrain Instagram

RCSI Bahrain Facebook

RCSI Bahrain LinkedIn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912853/RCSI_Alumni_Reunion.jpg

SOURCE RCSI Bahrain