RBRO provides "seamless" transition to the iManage Cloud for Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Having worked with RBRO previously to consolidate a number of their iManage Work libraries, Taft returned to RBRO to provide consulting services related to the migration of their current iManage Work on-premise installation to the iManage Work Cloud solution. In order to take advantage of the scalability and capabilities of the iManage Cloud, Taft realized the opportunities of the feature-rich iManage Cloud environment as it sought to free itself from on-premise infrastructure responsibilities and increase its focus on other strategic initiatives that would drive value for its clients.

With 10 offices and approximately 800 users, this 130-year-old firm had high expectations for low downtime and a smooth transition. Because of RBRO's demonstrated understanding of Taft's environment and their proven ability to provide consulting around large data migration initiatives, RBRO was Taft's natural choice for this solution.

"RBRO's approach is the only way that I can think of to do a [cloud migration for a] firm of any size," stated John M. Carroll, CIO, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP.

RBRO's solution "…gives you the luxury of testing fully before going live," continued Mr. Carroll, referring to a key capability of the RBRO Lift and Shift product used to facilitate the synchronization of Taft's data to the iManage Cloud. The RBRO product enables organizations to simplify the process by eliminating multiple SFTP uploads and disk shipments, and migrate when you want with no scheduling delays.

Lift and Shift ensures no loss of service, and uninterrupted productivity as you complete your cloud migration. Simplified management and automation of many of the migration tasks minimize 'hands-on' intervention, reducing costs and speeding up your cloud transition.

When asked how he felt about his go-live weekend, Mr. Carroll responded, "It was a pretty seamless transition."

RBRO is proud of their ability to move a firm's entire repository of content and, thus, all of its users into the iManage Cloud over a single weekend via a continuous synchronization process that allowed Taft to feel confident about their upcoming transition days in advance.

"RBRO Solutions has placed considerable resources and time into building a process and software product that simplifies the iManage Cloud onboarding process, while saving both time and money", said Howard Russell, CEO, RBRO Solutions.

This collaboration with Taft demonstrates RBRO's commitment to building scalable solutions that can support customers of all sizes. Not only does RBRO utilize the Lift and Shift solution as a part of their own consultancy and services delivery, RBRO has also made this solution available to other iManage partners as a means to help ensure that all customers of iManage can take advantage of the iManage Cloud while reducing their cost and effort to get there.

