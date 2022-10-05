RBmedia Continues Its Expansion into International Markets with Acquisition of John Verlag

Notable nonfiction German-language titles to be added to company's RBmedia Verlag brand

LANDOVER, Md., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook publisher in the world, today announced the acquisition of John Verlag's German-language audiobook catalog. Titles acquired through this deal will be added to the company's RBmedia Verlag audio brand.

Founded by journalist Michael John in 2006, John Verlag publishes predominantly nonfiction audiobooks in the politics, investigative journalism, business, biographies, and advice genres. Its catalog of well-known authors includes Robert Marc Lehmann, Martin Sonneborn, Alice Schwarzer, Robin Alexander, and world star Elton John.

Bestselling John Verlag audiobook titles to be published under the RBmedia Verlag brand include:

"Football Leaks" by Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger

and Michael Wulzinger "The Driven" by Robin Alexander

"The Schulz Story" by Markus Feldenkirchen

"Mr. Sonneborn goes to Brussels " by Martin Sonneborn

Michael John, Publisher and Managing Director of John Verlag said, "I founded John Verlag in 2006 and today it has an extensive and high-quality audiobook publishing program. We live in times of increasing tendentious reporting by the media. It is therefore becoming increasingly important that unfiltered, serious, and well-founded information is available in the form of books and audiobooks. Together with RBmedia, we look forward to expanding this portfolio."

Miles Stevens-Hoare, Managing Director of RBmedia international, said, "The acquisition of John Verlag adds to RBmedia's presence in the German audiobook market and continues our international expansion. Since 2021 RBmedia has extended its global footprint with the acquisition of five European audiobook catalogs—Booka, ABOD, Hörbuch München, Éditions Thélème, and now John Verlag. This strong growth in international markets demonstrates the rising popularity of audiobooks around the world."

About RBmedia

RBmedia is the largest audiobook publisher in the world. With more than 60,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.

About John Verlag

John Verlag was founded in 2006 by journalist Michael John and has been publishing audiobooks in the fields of politics, investigative journalism, business, and advice since 2017. These include several bestselling audiobooks and investigative insider research such as "Football Leaks", "Die Getriebenen" and "Die Schulz Story" and "Herr Sonneborn geht nach Brüssel". Well-known authors include Robert Marc Lehmann, Martin Sonneborn, Alice Schwarzer, Robin Alexander, and world star Elton John.

