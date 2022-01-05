RBmedia Breaks into German-Language Audiobook Market

Company acquires leading German audio publisher ABOD and launches new RBmedia Verlag brand

LANDOVER, Md., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RBmedia, the largest audiobook producer in the world, today announced its entry into the German-language audio market through its new audio brand, RBmedia Verlag. In tandem, RBmedia announced the acquisition of German audiobook publisher ABOD, which will supply leading titles to this new brand. Founded in 2012, ABOD produces major audio titles from German publishing houses in the areas of nonfiction, primarily politics and economics.

Notable ABOD audiobook titles to be published under the RBmedia Verlag brand include:

"Cycles of Climate Change: How Climate Feedback Loops Can Destroy or Save the World" by Greta Thunberg , Dalai Lama

, "The Self-Righteous: My Counter-Program for Common Sense and Solidarity" by Sahra Wagenknecht

"Put Warm Clothes On, It's Going to Be Hot: Understand Climate Change and Learn from the Crisis for Tomorrow's World" by Sven Plöger, Eckart von Hirschhausen

Rudi Singer, ABOD founder and CEO said, "Since founding ABOD in 2012, I have put much work and care into building a first-rate audio catalog. With RBmedia's vision, I am confident that we will see these efforts continue to gain momentum. Under good terms, our titles will be widely sold around the German-speaking world and with all key resellers. It's exciting to see the German market being part of RBmedia's international growth plan."

Miles Stevens-Hoare, General Manager of RBmedia international, said, "We've been tracking the German-language digital audiobook market for some time and have seen consistent, sizeable growth. We believe it represents a long-term growth opportunity for us. The marriage of ABOD and RBmedia combines a well-curated successful catalog with our skill and experience in growing audio businesses.

RBmedia Verlag will join W. F. Howes and Wavesound as RBmedia's international audiobook publishing businesses.

About RBmedia

RBmedia is the largest audiobook producer in the world. With more than 50,000 exclusive titles, our audiobooks continually dominate key literary awards and bestseller lists. The company's powerful digital retail and library distribution network reaches millions of listeners around the globe—at home, in the car, and everywhere their mobile devices go. Our titles are available on leading audio platforms, including Audible, iTunes, Google Play, Audiobooks.com, OverDrive, Hoopla, and many more. RBmedia is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. Find out more at rbmediaglobal.com.

About ABOD

ABOD has been producing audiobooks in the field of economics and politics for almost 10 years. The audiobooks are published under the imprints ABOD and Hörbuch München and are produced in the company's own sound studios in Munich. Through the publisher's own CD production, all titles appear as physical audiobooks for the book trade and can also be purchased through 70 digital retailers. ABOD is one of the leading German audiobook publishers in the non-fiction sector.

