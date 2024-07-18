Raynet is positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

Raynet, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Raynet as a 2024 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2024.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2024 research report includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding emerging technology and market trends. The research comprises of vendors' product features and functionalities, as well as competitive differentiating factors. The research provides competitive landscape and vendor analysis to enable technology vendors to enhance their understanding of the market and implement a growth-oriented technical roadmap.

According to Swathi Suresh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Raynet offers Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) through its RayManageSoft solution, which integrates Endpoint Management, Mobile Device Management, and Client Management to handle various endpoints across diverse configurations. This solution encompasses identity management, asset management, vulnerability management, patch management, OS deployment, endpoint discovery, and software inventory features. Additionally, RayManageSoft's package store provides packaging-as-a-service, assisting end users in deploying software packages and automating update and patching processes across different operating systems." "Raynet has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2024," adds Swathi.

Quote by Raynet:

"We are proud to have been recognized for the third time in a row as the Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ 2024 for Unified Endpoint Management. This acknowledgement confirms our commitment to comprehensive and innovative solutions. With RayManageSoft UEM, we have already laid the crucial foundation for intelligent Unified Endpoint Management. The know-how and UEM capabilities will be brought together with additional features for IT Visibility, Portfolio Optimization and End of Life & End of Support Management in the new Raynet One platform, which will be officially released at the end of August. The SaaS-based software solution creates a comprehensive overview of all data through the use of AI, intelligent automation and an integrated Technology Catalog. It forms the basis for our customers' IT success. It supports companies in protecting themselves against cyberattacks, successfully mastering the digital transformation and maximizing the benefits of technology investments. This is the prerequisite for revolutionizing our customers' IT management and creating limitless opportunities for greater efficiency and performance," explains Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines a UEM solution as "a centralized tool through which traditional and non-traditional devices, called endpoints, are deployed, managed, and secured, either through an agent or agentless management." An ideal UEM solution supports various endpoints with diversified configurations, including mobile devices, laptops, desktops, tablets, and IoT devices. A UEM product ensures an uninterrupted, secure, and consolidated work environment for remote working with OS and application lifecycle management and with the implementation of a varied range of security policies and protocols. With all the basic functionalities, a UEM product is also equipped with additional features such as endpoint discovery, geofencing, and patch management. A few vendors are offering UEM products incorporating AI and ML to simplify and automate performances.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Raynet, visit here

Complimentary download: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2024.

About Raynet

Raynet is a global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management. Following the mission "Discover to manage", Raynet offers the market unique products covering all technologies.

In addition to the headquarters in Paderborn, Raynet has further locations in Germany, the USA, Poland, Turkey, and the UK. With more than 140 highly qualified employees, Raynet has been supporting well-known customers and partners worldwide in their projects with its portfolio since 1999 – from Unified Data Management and Software Asset Management to Software Packaging and Workflow Management to Unified Endpoint Management.

Raynet also maintains strong partnerships with the leading companies in this industry. Raynet products are unique in design and functionality. Their development is highly driven by customers and partners, who play an important role in product optimization and are the main reason why they always occupy a top position.

Whether a new SAM project is to be set up or a deployment tool introduced, a packaging factory planned, or a migration carried out – Raynet is always the best-of-breed partner for all products, services and solutions of Application Lifecycle Management for Enterprises.

Media Contact

Isabella Borth

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer • General Manager

Email: presse@raynet.de

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: ajinkya@quadrant-solutions.com

Phone: (+1) 978-344-2770

Content Source: https://quadrant-solutions.com/press-release/raynet-is-positioned-as-a-leader-in-the-2024-spark-matrix-for-unified-endpoint-management-uem-by-quadrant-knowledge-solutions-734

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg