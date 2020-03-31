Raymond James Appoints Allan Bertie as Co-head of European Investment Banking

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymond James has appointed Allan Bertie as co-head of its European Investment Banking practice. Bertie will co-lead the firm's fast-growing European investment banking practice alongside current Head of European Investment banking and Chief Operating Officer Steve Hufford.

Bertie will bring his three decades of investment banking and market experience to Raymond James to continue to grow the team of over 75 investment banking professionals further in Europe. He will build on the firm's strategic vision to continue to offer content-rich, sector-specific, high-value middle-market investment banking services on a global basis.

"Allan is a very skilled and talented banker who has deep relationships with many of the pre-eminent middle-market private equity houses in the UK and continental Europe. He also has a stellar reputation in those markets, and is known for his strategic insight, keen eye for a transaction and straightforward manner. We look forward to leveraging his deep relationships and expertise for the benefit of the firm and its clients," said Jim Bunn, president of Global Equities and Investment Banking. "Since we launched our European operations in 2016, we have achieved significant growth. Allan's appointment signifies an exciting new chapter and positions us for even greater expansion and success in European markets."

Bertie joins from Jefferies International where he was managing director in the European M&A Group based in London. Prior to this, he held the role of senior managing director of Macquarie Capital's Industrials, Communications and Sponsors (ICS) team. Bertie has also worked at GCA Savvian, Dresdner Kleinwort and Credit Suisse First Boston. He is also a member of the Campaign Leadership Board for the University of Glasgow.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Allan as co-head of our European team," said Hufford. "We have continued to grow our revenues, deal counts and employee counts in London, Munich and Frankfurt, and as a strong investment banking leader, Allan is joining at an exciting time and will be a great addition to our client-focused team."

"I'm delighted to be joining the experienced and respected team at Raymond James," said Bertie. "As co-head I look forward to building upon the excellent work of Steve and my new colleagues."

About Raymond James European Investment Banking

Raymond James European Investment Banking provides advice to mid-market companies, corporations and private equity firms on international transactions. This includes consultancy on mergers & acquisitions, financing, restructuring and secondaries. They exclusively represent the interests of their clients at all stages of the transaction process - from the definition of strategic goals to the negotiation of financial terms and the conclusion of the deal. Raymond James has dedicated teams focused on the following sectors: Industrial, Technology & Services, Health Care, and Consumer & Retail. Within the group, the Munich and Frankfurt-based advisory team is part of the Investment Banking division. With more than 350 M&A advisors, Raymond James Investment Banking is already a market leader in the US and in 2016 was named "Investment Banking Firm of the Year" (The M&A Advisor) and "USA Middle Market M&A Investment Bank of the Year" (Global M&A Network). Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange. Disclosures for these awards can be found at raymondjames.com/corporations-and-institutions/accolades.

About Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is a leading diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. The company has approximately 8,100 financial advisors. Total client assets are $855 billion. Public since 1983, the firm is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RJF. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC.

Related Links

http://www.raymondjames.com



SOURCE Raymond James